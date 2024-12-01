5 Sun-Loving Dog Breeds Perfect For Pet Owners In Hotter Climates

Before you adopt a new furry friend, it’s important to consider how your local environment will impact your pup’s comfort level.

Certain breeds are better built for sustaining harsher winter temperatures, while others love soaking up the sun and don’t mind some heat.

It’s important to note that extreme weather, no matter hot or cold, can be dangerous for all dogs. So, picking a warm-weather tolerant pet doesn’t mean they aren’t susceptible to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

With that in mind, there are still specific pups that are perfect for prospective pet owners who live in sunny climates.

Chihuahua

While long-coated chihuahuas are a different story, the smooth-coated chihuahua is a canine that loves the heat.

These dogs actually originated in the Mexican desert and became the country’s national symbol. And weighing just two to five pounds, this pup is always seeking out warmth.

That’s why chihuahuas are ideal pets for those in hotter areas, and if temperatures drop, they may even need a sweater to keep them toasty.

Australian Cattle Dog

Next up is the Australian cattle dog, which is actually related to the dingo! These pups were bred to cope amidst desert-like conditions in the Australian outback, meaning they’re no strangers to working in blistering temperatures.

Australian cattle dogs have double coats: a short and dense undercoat, as well as a water-resistant outer coat. This helps them regulate their temperature.

These dogs are also very energetic and relish running or agility training sessions.

Dalmatian

It’s not entirely clear where the Dalmatian originated, but during the early 1800s, this breed joined travelers as they ventured along the Adriatic Sea.

Dalmatians are most famous for their spotted coats, high energy, and depiction as firehouse dogs. But, despite their athletic nature, they also don’t mind laying back and catching some rays on a hot day.

Their body composition consists of little fat, and their partially white coats help reflect the sunshine. So, they’re able to stay cool alongside pet parents who dwell in warm settings.

Great Dane

These pups got their name due to their large size, but don’t let their stature fool you.

Great Danes actually love to lounge in the sun, particularly because their shorter coats and large snouts help them avoid overheating.

This old German breed was once relied on for hunting wild boars. Now, it’s a perfect companion for anyone seeking an affectionate, playful, and hot-temperature tolerable pet.

Ibizan Hound

Last but not least, Ibizan hounds are well-adapted for warm weather. They hail from Spain’s Mediterranean coast and the island of Ibiza.

These athletic sight hounds were used to sprint after prey, specifically rabbits, underneath the strong sun.

So, Ibizan hounds are best suited for families in temperate regions that can provide them with plenty of exercise.