These Sugar Cookie Santa Cheesecake Cups Are Truly Magical

Don’t settle for basic sugar cookies when you can easily level up to something truly magical. TikToker Leanna Laming (@lifebyleanna) is sharing a dessert recipe that will delight and dazzle anyone who’s lucky enough to experience this treat.

These cheesecake cups are made out of sugar cookies and decorated as Santa hats. They are filled with a creamy decadence that even Santa himself would approve of. They are also bite-sized, adorable, and guaranteed to be a smash hit!

It’s definitely time for fruitcake to step aside and make way for this modern, trendy treat. But let’s be honest, was it ever really in the spotlight in the first place?

I personally don’t know any fruitcake fans. So, sweeten Santa’s night—and yours—one cheesecake cup at a time. Let’s get baking!

Ingredients:

Pillsbury sugar cookie dough

Philadelphia no-bake cheesecake mix

Strawberries

Silicone baking dish for mini muffins

Piping bag

Directions:

Start by placing one sugar cookie cube in each slot of the mini-muffin silicone baking dish. If you don’t have a mini muffin pan, combine two cookie cubes in a regular muffin tray.

Next, press down on the cookie dough with the back of an ice cream scooper to create a shell. Set the ice cream scooper aside because we’re going to need it again later!

Bake the cookies according to the directions on the dough package, which is usually about 13 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Afterward, remove the cookies from the oven.

While the cookies are still hot, use the ice cream scooper to refine the shell shape since the dough rises slightly as it bakes. Allow the cookies to cool. Meanwhile, wash some strawberries and cut off the leaves.

Then, use a piping bag to fill the sugar cookie shells with no-bake cheesecake frosting. The piping bag makes this step so much easier!

Finally, top them with an upside down strawberry to act as Santa’s red hat. Finish with an extra dot of cheesecake frosting for the hat’s white pom-pom. You can even add powdered sugar to make it look like a dusting of snow has just fallen.

