Your Guide To Caring For A Lipstick Plant, Which Has Bold Blooms As Fresh As A Coat Of Lipstick

wollertz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

If you’ve spent your entire life searching for a plant that’s as gorgeous and bold as a fresh coat of lipstick, look no further!

Feast your eyes on the lipstick plant. With its glossy leaves and brightly colored blooms that resemble an actual tube of lipstick, this tropical beauty brings a flirtatious vibe to any space.

The lipstick plant is an evergreen perennial that is often grown as a houseplant. It is native to tropical regions of southeast Asia and comes in a variety of colors, including red, orange, yellow, and pink. It is easy to grow in containers and looks especially stunning in hanging baskets.

When the lipstick plant is properly taken care of, it will produce a dazzling display of flowers throughout much of the year.

They bloom most heavily in the summer and fall. Hummingbirds like to visit the lipstick plant when it’s moved outside or planted in a garden.

As a houseplant, it needs bright, indirect sunlight. Direct sunlight can burn the leaves, but too little light can make the leaves drop. In its native environment, this species grows on mossy branches or in the cracks of rocks.

When growing it indoors, plant it in a container with drainage holes and use a well-draining potting mix. To improve drainage, add some perlite or coarse sand. The lipstick plant does not thrive in garden soil, and it despises dry, arid conditions.

Never let the soil dry out fully. The roots should always stay slightly moist. To water your lipstick plant, place the pot in a bucket of water and let it soak. Do not let the leaves get wet, and drain any excess water that collects in the tray under your plant.

Most homes aren’t humid enough to satisfy the needs of the lipstick plant, so it’s a good idea to either mist it on a regular basis or keep a humidifier running—mist in the morning to discourage diseases like leaf spot.

Chongbum Thomas Park – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Bathrooms and kitchens are ideal locations for the lipstick plant because they usually have more moisture in the air than other rooms.

The lipstick plant prefers temperatures between 65 and 85 degrees. If it gets below 50 or even 60 degrees, it can drop its leaves. It will die in a freeze. It also does not do well with sudden temperature shifts.

There are not many pests or diseases that afflict the lipstick plant, but it can suffer from the same issues that plague other houseplants.

wollertz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Common pests include spider mites, mealybugs, and aphids. You can spray them off with water or organic insecticides.

One last thing to note: the lipstick plant may look pretty, but it doesn’t have the most pleasant scent. So, if you want flowers to add a fragrant aroma to your home, you might want to pick a different plant!