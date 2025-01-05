5 Healthy Ways You Can Communicate With Your Partner

Learning Healthy Communication Is The Best Investment You Can Make For Your Relationship

If your goal is to be with your partner for the long haul, learning what healthy communication looks like early on is the single most significant investment you can make for the success of your relationship.

Healthy communication makes it possible to navigate conflict mindfully while conveying your honest thoughts and feelings in a mature and meaningful way – a pillar for long-term relationships.

Here Are 5 Healthy Ways To Communicate With Your Partner

No matter how much you love your partner, if any unhealthy communication habits creep up in the relationship, the relationship will suffer – especially if even one of you lacks the desire to alter these unhealthy communication habits.

So, to help more couples deal with unhealthy habits, here are five healthy ways to communicate with your partner.

1: Ask For Permission Rather Than Forgiveness

Yes, usually, this is said the other way around. However, in healthy relationships, you need to ask for permission.

This can be simple, such as asking your partner if you can move a few items in their bathroom drawer so you can store something there. Or, it can be a more complicated example, such as asking permission to get a cup of coffee with an old flame.

The point here is not that you need to ask your partner for permission to do everything. You are both autonomous beings capable of making your own choices. Instead, the point is to be respectful of your partner’s thoughts and feelings about something and give them the opportunity to voice their opinion the same way you would want in their position.

Plenty of small arguments can be avoided if you ask for permission before you do something that might upset your partner.

2: Take Your Partner’s Feelings Into Account

Similar to number one, you need to consider your partner’s feelings. Here is an example: If you know your partner gets anxious when you go out of town for work for more than 24 hours, talk to them about it leading up. Don’t spring it on them last minute if you can avoid it.

What does this look like? It can look like this: “I know you get nervous when I have to go out of town for work. So I was thinking, let’s schedule a few check-ins over FaceTime!”

This shows your partner that you not only pay attention to them but actively look for ways to validate and understand them while doing what you need to do.

3: Showing Gratitude

We all want to feel loved and appreciated in our relationships. But, conversely, a lack of appreciation will break down your relationship.

An example of showing gratitude can look like this: “Hey babe! Thank you so much for doing the dishes since I had to work late. I know it was my turn, and I really appreciate you taking care of that for me.”

You can apply this template to almost any situation in your relationship. It doesn’t matter what you say so long as you convey the message that you appreciate your partner. An attitude of gratitude goes a long way.

4: Respect A Difference Of Opinion/Perspective

You and your partner will not always see eye to eye. That is okay. What matters is how you handle a difference of opinion on something. It is easy to fall into an argument when you both disagree on something, especially if it’s a hot-button issue.

However, you can still show respect and validation without fighting just because you don’t agree with each other. Here is an example of what that can look like.

“That’s an interesting take. I can see why you would feel this way about that. Can you tell me more about it?”

This shows respect for their opinion, validation of their truth, and opens the door for a deeper conversation since you position yourself from a place of curiosity rather than judgment.

5: Be An Active Listener

Active listening is listening in a way that attempts to understand what your partner is trying to say. You can do this by mirroring what your partner says or paraphrasing what they have said to you so you can make you heard what they intended you to hear.

An example of active listening looks like this: “What I hear you saying is ___. Is that what you meant?”

This shows them that you are not only actively listening to them, but it gives them a chance to clarify the message if you heard them wrong or acknowledge that you heard them correctly.

While It Is Undoubtedly Cliche, Healthy Communication = A Healthy Relationship

While attaining perfect communication 100% of the time is unlikely, as long as you and your partner work toward that goal, tough situations and conflicts will be easier to deal with.

Furthermore, you and your partner will have a happier and more satisfying relationship once you nail these healthy habits.