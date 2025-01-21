A 1,500-Year-Old Roman Stone Coffin Was Unearthed By Construction Crews Working On A Highway In England

365_visuals - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

While working on a highway in Britain, construction crews have unearthed an ancient stone coffin filled with plaster.

The intricately carved coffin weighs around 1,650 pounds and dates back more than 1,500 years to Britain’s Roman era, according to England’s motorway maintenance company National Highways.

The discovery was made just on the outskirts of the eastern city of Peterborough while upgrading part of the A47, a major highway that was once a Roman road.

“It’s been extremely satisfying to play a part in uncovering such an unusual archaeological find,” said Chris Griffin, the program leader at National Highways.

“At National Highways, we take great care in recording and safeguarding the country’s heritage that is uncovered by our works.”

A team of researchers from Headland Archaeology helped excavate the coffin. They found that the coffin was filled with white plaster. In the past, similar burials from Roman Britain have been discovered.

For example, in 2023, researchers in York examined several Roman coffins dating back 1,700 years ago that contained hardened gypsum, a component of plaster.

“For reasons archaeologists do not entirely understand, the Romans sometimes poured liquid gypsum…over the clothed bodies of adults and children in lead or stone coffins before burying them,” per a statement from the University of York.

Throughout the centuries, the bodies left indentations inside the mineral casings. Since the late 1800s, more than 45 burials have been found near York.

The newly discovered coffin led to excavations of the surrounding area. For seven months, a total of 52 archaeologists and 20 civil engineers worked to dig up this section of A47.

Seeing that the coffin was finely crafted and the gypsum would have been costly, it is believed that the burial held an individual of high status.

No grave goods were uncovered, although archaeologists came across some pottery, fragments of leather, pieces of animal bone, and a glass vessel nearby.

The Roman Empire began its conquest of Britain in 43 C.E. under the leadership of the emperor Claudius. During the early 5th century, the Romans were in control of the province known as “Britannia” and influenced how towns and civic life developed.

In Britain, researchers have encountered numerous Roman artifacts and sites. Recent discoveries include an entire villa, a decorated helmet, and roads.

The stone coffin and the surrounding cemetery will assist experts in learning more about how people in the region lived under Roman influence. It will also be featured in a BBC documentary.

“The coffin is a fascinating discovery which is quite unique to this region,” said David Harrison, the project manager at Headland Archaeology.

“Its careful excavation and recording, both in the field and the laboratory, allows us to continue to learn how our Roman ancestors lived and died.”

