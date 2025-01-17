A 4,100-Year-Old Tomb Belonging To An Egyptian Doctor Who Personally Treated The Pharoah Was Uncovered

sculpies - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In northern Egypt, a 4,100-year-old tomb was excavated, and it is believed to belong to a royal doctor who treated ancient Egyptian kings, as well as advising them on medical plants, venomous bites, and dentistry.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, a team of French and Swiss researchers found the burial chamber in Saqqara, the necropolis of Memphis, the ancient capital city of Egypt.

“This incredible find adds to Saqqara’s rich legacy as one of Egypt’s most significant archaeological sites,” wrote the ministry.

“The tomb is adorned with stunning carvings and vibrant artwork, including a beautifully painted false door and scenes of funerary offerings.”

Researchers found a stone sarcophagus inside the tomb etched with the name “Tetinebefou” in hieroglyphics. The inscriptions indicated that he was the chief palace physician, chief dentist, priest, and director of medicinal plants, and conjurer of Serket, the goddess known for curing venomous snake and scorpion bites.

The doctor may have served around the 23rd century B.C.E. when Pepi II was the pharaoh of ancient Egypt’s Old Kingdom.

He became the pharaoh as a child and ruled for 60 to 90 years. When he died, he was buried in a pyramid in Saqqara.

Over the years, the Saqqara necropolis has been looted. As a result, the researchers found only small fragments of leftover funerary items, but the painted and carved walls of the tomb made the finding a phenomenal one. The paintings portray objects that the doctor might have actually used, like jars and vases.

According to Philippe Collombert, an Egyptologist at the University of Geneva, the doctor specialized in poisonous bites, as per his title of “conjurer of the goddess Serket.” The other titles on the sarcophagus were rarely given to anyone.

sculpies – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

For instance, “director of medicinal plants” has only been observed on one other ancient Egyptian artifact, while “chief dentist” is highly unusual as well. It is uncommon to find evidence of dentists in ancient Egypt.

The ancient Egyptians are known for their advances in medical science. They also knew a lot about human anatomy.

They treated brain cancer through surgery, built prosthetics, and diagnosed the condition that is called diabetes today.

Many ancient Egyptian doctors were specialists who focused on a sickness or a single body part, as reported by the Greek historian Herodotus from the 5th century.

He wrote, “All the country is full of physicians, some of the eye, some of the teeth, some of what pertains to the belly, and some of the hidden diseases.”

Tetinebefou’s multiple rare titles demonstrate that he was regarded as someone with high status during the reign of Pepi. He was most likely the primary physician at the royal court and would have treated the pharaoh personally.

