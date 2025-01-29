A Guy Told Her She Had To Work Hard To Earn A Kiss From Him On Their Second Date And Tried To Get Her To Spend The Night

For TikToker @egoldi1, her date with a seemingly nice and wholesome guy started out promising. He was polite, sweet, and didn’t even try to give her a kiss at the end of the night, saying instead that he wanted to see her again soon.

She thought he was just being respectful and looked forward to going out with him next time.

It was a breath of fresh air to go out with an actual gentleman. But what started out as refreshing quickly turned into a parade of red flags.

As they were texting and making plans for their second date later on, he told her that he would forward the details of their second date to her email calendar. He also casually suggested to her to keep Monday night open and possibly Tuesday morning.

She was totally weirded out by his assumption and politely informed him that she did not plan on staying the night with him.

She also pointed out that they did not kiss at all on their first date. He responded that he did not kiss just anyone unless they were really special.

He added that girls had to work hard to earn a kiss from him because he was all about “equal opportunity,” meaning that he did not believe the boy had to kiss a girl first on a date.

Then, he mentioned how blindsided he felt about having to wait 10 minutes in the cold for his ride to come at the end of their first date. She told him it would be best to cancel their date for Monday to avoid him feeling blindsided again.

After that, she stopped texting him, making it clear that she was not a fan of his mindset and treatment toward girls.

At the end of her video, she also advised guys not to pressure girls into uncomfortable situations. It does not win you any points and actually sends you straight to the blocked list.

Clearly, the “nice guy” act only works if you are genuinely nice. Hopefully, that guy will have learned his lesson so the next girl can be spared from such nonsensical behavior.

