5 Dogs You Should Get If You Want A Running Buddy

Christian Muller - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A Dog Is The Perfect Companion If You Love Running And Want A Partner

michaelheim – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person or dog

Whether you’re already a skilled runner or just someone looking to get in shape with a daily jog, a furry friend can be the perfect companion to bring on your adventures.

There are plenty of canines that adore getting outside and sprinting their energy out every single day. Not to mention, having a dog by your side can be extremely motivating, helping you keep pace and stick to your goals.

Here Are 5 Dog Breeds Perfect For Runners

petunyia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person or dog

But of course, certain breeds are better suited for this strenuous exercise than others, so here are some of the top pups for runners.

Vizsla

adyafoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

First on the list is the Vizsla. This breed was the preferred hunting dog throughout the Austro-Hungarian empire’s history due to its hard-working spirit.

Vizslas are part of the sporting group, have stellar endurance, and can reach running speeds of up to 40 miles per hour!

And aside from their fondness for exercise, these pups are incredibly loving and loyal. They’ve even been given the nickname “the velcro dog” since they enjoy staying close to their owners.

Border Collie

Dyrefotografi.dk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Next up is the border collie, a highly intelligent breed that’s part of the herding group. These canines worked tirelessly to herd flocks of sheep in the border country between Scotland and England, and today, they still adore being on the move.

Border collies are quick, agile, and can run for extended periods of time. They can even run up to 30 miles per hour.

Just keep in mind that while these pups can tolerate some heat, they do best in cooler temperatures.

Weimaraner

Christian Muller – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Weimaraner is a German breed of hunting dog that’s known for its athleticism. With an average weight of 70 to 85 pounds, they are strong, have high endurance, and can top out at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour.

These canines are suited for both short and long-distance running. They also adapt pretty well to heat.

It’s just crucial that the Weimaraner gets enough exercise and training. If not, this breed may exhibit anxiety or behavioral issues.

Terriers

Anna Averianova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Terriers may seem like an unlikely running partner, given their tinier size. However, there are various terriers that are energetic and enjoy lengthy jogs.

They were actually bred to locate and eliminate vermin, as well as tag along on fox hunts. So, runners searching for a smaller exercise companion may be interested in breeds such as the Jack Russell, Parson Russell, or the rat terrier.

Sighthounds

Great Brut Here – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

If you’re more of a sprinter than a marathon runner, then a sighthound might be the pet for you. This category includes dogs such as the greyhound, saluki, borzoi, and whippet.

These canines have lean bodies that are ideal for sprinting. Plus, they cherish going on shorter, fast-paced runs.

Then, while at home, they tend to be more relaxed and laid back, lounging on the couch and being loyal to their owners.

Use Caution When Running With Any Canine

Stephen Davies – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person or dog

Even though many breeds are enthusiastic running partners, it’s critical for owners to prioritize their dog’s safety during every outing.

Always bring water to keep your pet hydrated, and watch for signs of discomfort or distress. If your pup seems reluctant to continue, looks in pain, struggles to breathe, or appears overheated, stop running immediately and return home.