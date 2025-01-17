Everything You Need To Know About The Lunar New Year As We Usher In The Year Of The Snake

The Lunar New Year begins on January 29, 2025, and ushers in the Year of the Snake. More specifically, it’s the year of the Wood Snake. The snake is the sixth animal in the Chinese zodiac. The zodiac features a 12-year cycle of animals.

Each zodiac year incorporates one of five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, or water. This creates a 60-year cycle.

The animal repeats every 12 years, but the animal and element together repeat every 60 years. The last Year of the Wood Snake was in 1965.

People born in the Year of the Snake are known for being intelligent, determined, creative, charming, and mysterious. They can also be secretive, crafty, and ruthless.

Aside from the snake, the other animals in the Chinese zodiac are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. The energy of the snake sign affects each animal differently.

During the Year of the Snake, the rat will experience stability and some growth. The tiger will experience tensions and should avoid confrontation, focusing instead on personal development. Meanwhile, the ox will have a stable year and romance.

The rabbit will have a rewarding year with good fortune, the dragon will have peace and prosperity, and the horse will receive rewards and make progress.

Furthermore, the goat will come across some challenges and must rely on personal values and sound judgment to get through them.

The monkey will have a lucky year with career advancements, while the rooster will have a rewarding year in work or finances.

Finally, the snake will have a good year with many opportunities on the way, but overindulgence may lead to downfall.

Lunar New Year is celebrated by millions of people all over the world. In China, it is celebrated with a 15-day festival full of dragon dances, performances, and parades. Lanterns and fireworks help ward off the darkness of night, bringing good luck to the new year.

Good luck is a common theme of this holiday. Children receive red envelopes with “lucky money” inside them and leave the doors to their homes open to let good luck enter.

It is tradition to serve long noodles, which symbolize a long life. Another traditional food is dumplings, which represent luck and wealth.

Other Asian countries, including Vietnam, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines, celebrate Lunar New Year as well. Lunar New Year starts with the first New Moon of the lunar calendar and ends with the Lantern Festival on the Full Moon.

So, it usually falls sometime between January 21 and February 20 each year. This year, Lunar New Year will last until February 12.

So, which animal are you on the Chinese zodiac, and what is the year 2025 projected to look like for you?

