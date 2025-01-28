Harmful Chemicals Have Been Found In Birds That Are Popular With Hunters, Posing Risks To People Who Eat Them

In the northeast Atlantic Flyway, five species of commonly hunted waterfowl were tested by researchers. Every sample contained contaminants that could negatively impact the health of the birds and those who consume them.

The researchers conducted the tests in collaboration with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and other state agencies.

They identified the presence of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and at least one organochlorine pesticide (OCP) and per- or polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFA) in each bird. More than 100 birds from four states and nine ecological regions were sampled.

Currently, the New York State Department of Health says that two meals of waterfowl per month are appropriate, but some species might be more contaminated than others. The researchers found that some of the contaminants expose consumers to potential cancer risk.

Of the five species, Canada geese and wood ducks had lower levels of contaminants than mallards, American green-winged teal, and American black ducks. This is likely due to their different feeding habits.

“The big picture is that these chemicals are out there, and wild animals are being exposed to them,” said Krysten Schuler, the senior author of the study and an assistant research professor of public and ecosystem health at Cornell University.

“We’re worried about it from the wildlife standpoint: What do these chemicals mean for the birds? But then there’s also the question of what it means for human consumption.”

Each year, hunters in the four states—New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut—harvest and consume more than a half million wild ducks and geese.

But in New York, official advice on safe consumption has not been updated since the early 1990s and does not include some of the birds that are often consumed.

Now, health departments in all four states can use the new data to assess current guidelines and update them if necessary.

For hunters who followed the current guidance on waterfowl consumption, the levels of mercury and OCPs were a minimal risk to health, according to the researchers.

However, the levels of PCBs, which were banned in 1979, were more likely to pose health risks, including increased risk of cancer. Still, the team noted that more research is needed to determine the thresholds of safe consumption.

“We don’t know what levels make a difference in birds or whether the different contaminants matter together or separately,” said Brenda Hanley, a co-author of the study and a research associate in the Department of Public and Ecosystem Health.

“And we don’t know how these animals compare to other wild animals that people harvest and eat.”

Overall, the widespread contamination of waterfowl is just another indicator that we need to do better to protect our environment.

The study was published in Science of the Total Environment.

