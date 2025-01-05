He Got Off The School Bus One Day In 2014 And Disappeared Walking Home

Facebook - pictured above is Kristopher

Kristopher Lewis, a 13-year-old from Boston, Massachusetts, has been missing since February 4, 2014, and his loved ones continue to fight for answers in his disappearance.

That Tuesday started off normally for Kristopher, who attended Lee School in the morning and was expected home by 5:30 p.m. Yet, he failed to return by 6:00 p.m., and his mother, Nina Cancel, knew something was wrong.

“Kris always came home. Kris always called me. No matter what,” she recalled.

According to Kristopher’s bus driver, he boarded the bus after school that day and was dropped off on the corner of Morton and West Seldon to walk the rest of the way home.

He reportedly walked with a friend until he was one block away from his residence. At that point, Kristopher and his friend parted ways, and he was never seen again.

Authorities stated Kristopher had gone missing on other occasions in the past and had been located in the area of Fields Corner. So, the police initially believed that he’d left of his own volition.

However, Nina contends that her son never ran away. She stated that he was always in school or at home and wasn’t involved in any gang activity. Tragically, he remains missing to this day.

Nina has posted fliers about her son and created a Facebook page to raise awareness about his disappearance.

Moreover, she launched a Change.org petition two years after he vanished directed toward major media outlets and the Massachusetts State House.

In the petition, she said that her attempts to share Kristopher’s story with the public were squandered, and the police were not keeping her informed.

“My son, Kristopher Lewis, has been missing for two years. I have been trying to get it out to the public. We have called all the news stations, but they refuse to play the story,” the petition reads.

“The police refused to call me back and let me know what was going on with the search. All I want is [for] my son [to come] home safely, and for that to happen, I need help. My family has not been the same since he’s been gone. I try to keep my other children busy [so they’re] not home, crying with grief.”

The petition has since been closed, and what exactly happened to Kristopher remains unknown.

Kristopher was five foot one, weighed 87 pounds, and had brown eyes and brown hair. He is black-Hispanic, and at the time he went missing, he was carrying a black and yellow backpack. Kristopher was also wearing khaki pants, a navy blue polo shirt, a black sweater with red lettering, and red and white Nike sneakers.

He would be 24-years-old today. Anyone with information regarding Kristopher’s disappearance is urged to contact the Boston Police Department at (617) 343-4687.