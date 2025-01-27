He Vanished Days Before He Was Set To Testify Against Leaders Of A Crime Syndicate

City of Phoenix - pictured above is Shawn

In 1998, Shawn Richard Bullock, a 22-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona, disappeared mere days before he was subpoenaed to testify against the alleged leaders of an East Valley crime syndicate. Today, his presumed murder is still unsolved.

It was July 21, 1998, when Shawn left his Gilbert home at 7:00 p.m., telling his roommate that he was going to run an errand. He never returned, and later, his car, a black 1997 Cadillac Deville, was discovered abandoned.

The vehicle was found in Phoenix, Arizona, near south 29th Street and east Roeser Street. The passenger window was gone, and enough of Shawn’s blood and brain matter was uncovered inside to indicate he was dead.

So, his case was ruled a homicide in December 1998, yet his body has never been located.

Leading up to the day he vanished, the government had subpoenaed Shawn to testify against two brothers, Luis Anthony Cisneros and Felipe “Porky” Cisneros. The brothers allegedly ran a crime syndicate in East Valley.

In 1997, Luis and Felipe, alongside other suspects, were also charged with 14 felonies related to possession of stolen property, fraud schemes, and the operation of a “chop shop” with stolen vehicles.

While Shawn was only 22 years old, he was well-off. He owned a pawnshop and was an auto trader. So, Shawn lived in an affluent Gilbert neighborhood, rode a Harley-Davidson, and had a large 28-foot boat.

However, he was reportedly a drug dealer, too, and a member of the brothers’ crime syndicate. Years before he went missing, Shawn had actually gotten a stolen pickup truck from an associate of Luis and Felipe named Aaron “Guerro” Romero.

The police seized the vehicle in November 1996, and later that same month, Aaron was shot to death in Mesa, Arizona, outside of an auto body shop owned by Luis. While speaking with a police informant, Shawn allegedly claimed that Luis had gotten Aaron murdered and also wanted to kill him.

There was another witness who, in October 1996, survived a murder attempt. The witness, a male, was so scared for his life that he moved out of state.

He underwent two days of deposition with a defense attorney for the Cisneros brothers in February 1998, but the witness was then found dead in Houston, Texas. He’d been shot to death.

Following Shawn’s disappearance, though, all the charges against Luis and Felipe were dropped. Due to the murder of the state’s witnesses, there was not enough evidence.

Still, authorities continued investigating the brothers. Additionally, they set their sights on Shawn’s half-brother, Damien Shawn Semus, who co-owned his pawn shop.

The police had previously searched Shawn’s home, Damien’s home, their pawnshop, and the homes of two of their associates in November 1997. At the time, they uncovered marijuana, methamphetamines, and cocaine and seized weapons.

Again, by September 1999, Damien was found dead in east Mesa after being shot to death.

Brothers Luis and Felipe ultimately landed behind bars in 2000. They, along with 32 other individuals, were charged in an 81-count federal indictment, which alleged there was an Arizona drug distribution network and multiple people, including a police officer, a corrections officer, and government witnesses, had been murdered.

Luis, Felipe, and six other defendants were facing the death penalty. In 2005, they all pled guilty in exchange for life sentences in prison instead.

Despite this major development, the whereabouts of Shawn’s body are unknown, and his presumed murder has never been solved.

Shawn was between five foot eight and five foot ten, weighed 190 pounds, and had blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his case is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-3053.

