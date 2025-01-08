Here’s How You Can Grow Yourself A Peach Tree From Just A Pit

zadorozhna - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

There’s nothing more refreshing than biting into a fresh peach on a hot day. This fruit, native to China, is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Plus, it can be incorporated into tons of beloved recipes, from summer peach salads with spinach and goat cheese to comforting peach cobblers.

Still, you might not know that you can grow your very own peach tree just by planting the pit. This isn’t true for most tree fruits, such as apples, which need to be propagated through grafting, or else their seeds will grow into a different variety.

Peach trees, on the other hand, can be grown directly from their seeds and produce the same fruit! Not only is this project rewarding for gardeners, but it’s also a great learning experience for children.

And if you’ve recently enjoyed a peach, you’ve already got the seed. So, here’s everything you need to know about cultivating your own peach tree from a pit.

How To Plant A Peach Tree From A Pit

Growing a peach tree from a pit involves a few essential steps, and it’s not as simple as just planting the seed in some soil and watering it.

Rather, the key factor is cold stratification since peach seeds need a cold winter period to trigger germination. But don’t worry if you live in a warmer climate because you can still stimulate this process by storing the seed in your refrigerator.

To begin, it’s best to use pits from peaches bought from local farmers. Locally grown peaches are more likely to thrive in your specific climate and hardiness zone.

Next, once you’ve finished the fruit, be sure to clean the pit with a soft toothbrush and water to remove any leftovers. Afterward, allow the pit to dry out on your countertop for a couple of days.

Here’s where planting instructions will start to differ, depending on your location. If you live in a warmer climate, prepare the seed for planting by cracking open the pit with a nutcracker. This will reveal the almond-like seed, which you can soak overnight.

Then, put the seed inside a container with a lid that’s filled with moist potting soil and store the container in your refrigerator. After about one month, you will see white roots sprouting.

You can leave your peach seed inside the refrigerated container until the spring and plant it around one month before the last expected frost in your area.

When planting, make sure you bury the seed approximately three inches deep in a container that’s 10 to 12 inches in diameter, has drainage holes, and is filled with potting mix.

Otherwise, if you live in a colder climate, you can just plant the whole pit in the ground or in containers buried in the ground during late fall. There’s no need to crack open the pit or refrigerate the seed.

Keep in mind that a peach tree may begin producing fruit within three to four years of planting, depending on the variety and growing conditions. This isn’t guaranteed, though, which is why it’s a good idea to plant more than one just in case.

How To Care For Your Peach Tree

As you wait for the fruits of your labor, it’s important to stay consistent with your peach tree’s care.

It will need full sun, and six weeks after planting, you can distribute one pound of a balanced 10-10-10 fertilizer near the root zone. However, ensure you keep the fertilizer at least 18 inches away from the base of the tree.

Later, in the second year, it’s also recommended to apply three-quarters of a pound of nitrogen fertilizer once in the spring and again in early summer. Additionally, once new growth starts during the early spring of your tree’s third year, distribute another pound of nitrogen fertilizer.

When it comes to watering, if there isn’t enough rainfall in your area, you can water new trees two to three times each week to keep the soil consistently moist. Or, if you receive around one inch of rainfall over a 10-day period, you can typically skip watering.

From the second year onward, peach trees need about one to one and a half inches of water each week, either from rainfall or an irrigation system. Mature trees require at least 36 inches of water per year, with roughly 35 to 40 gallons daily during July and August.

You should water more frequently during heat waves or dry spells and less when it’s rainy. Also, make sure to water well during the final month of peach ripening. Remember that the type of soil you have will impact watering needs, too, as sandy soil tends to dry out faster than loamy soil.

Standard peach trees can grow up to 25 feet in both height and width; meanwhile, dwarf peach trees reach only about five feet tall and wide. There are several reasons why some peach trees might not bear fruit as well.

These include frost damage, insufficient light, or not experiencing enough chilling hours. Similar to how seeds need cold to sprout, peaches require a period of cold weather to produce fruit. This is usually at least 800 chilly hours or when temperatures stay below 45°F during their dormancy period.

Peach trees generally live for about 10 to 12 years, and they often start producing fruit in larger quantities around 6 years old. But again, weather, as well as other factors like pests, diseases, and the level of care they receive, can influence their longevity.