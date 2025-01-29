How To Care For The Bunny Ear Cactus, A Succulent That’s Sure To Capture Your Heart

The bunny ear cactus, native to northern Mexico and the Arizona desert, is an adorable, low-maintenance succulent that’s captured the hearts of countless gardeners.

Its iconic “bunny ear” pads, which grow in pairs, give it a bunny-like silhouette, hence the cute name. Sometimes, this variety is also referred to as an angel’s wings cactus or polka dot cactus.

However, don’t underestimate this cactus due to its whimsical nicknames because it comes with a defensive edge. Every single white “dot” on its surface is actually a cluster of glochids, or tiny, barbed spines that detach easily and irritate the skin. That’s why you should always handle it with protective gloves.

Still, in spite of its prickly nature, this succulent remains a favorite among houseplant lovers. It has a slow growth rate and can take up to two decades to reach maturity, making it a very manageable option for those with smaller spaces.

If you’re looking to add this picture-perfect variety to your collection, here’s how to care for it.

How To Care For Bunny Ear Cactus

Just like in its natural habitat, the bunny ear cactus thrives in warm and dry climates. It enjoys temperatures above 70°F and can handle heat up to 100°F during the summer.

This plant also prefers soil that is sandy and dry and drains well. You can use a pre-made cactus or succulent mix, which is easy to find at most garden stores. Otherwise, simply make your own by blending equal ratios of regular potting soil, perlite, and coarse sand.

Since the bunny ear cactus is able to flourish in low-quality soil, it doesn’t need frequent fertilizing, either. With that being said, giving it a dose of cactus or succulent fertilizer once a year in early spring can help encourage healthy growth throughout its growing season.

When considering where to place this variety, keep in mind that it does best in bright, direct sunlight and requires plenty of light exposure. If grown outdoors, you can plant it in an open area without any shade.

Or, if kept as a houseplant, the perfect spot is usually the sunniest place in your living space. This is typically a south-facing or west-facing window, where it can soak up six to eight hours of sunlight daily.

Now, if natural light is limited in your house, don’t worry. You can always use a grow light for some extra exposure.

As for watering, the bunny ear cactus is drought-tolerant, a big reason why it’s considered so low-maintenance. In fact, it’s very sensitive to over-watering and can even develop root rot if the soil stays too moist.

It’s recommended that you always let the soil dry out completely between waterings, and if you’re ever unsure, it’s better to wait a little longer. In their natural environment, bunny ear cacti can go weeks or months without a drink.

Finally, while this succulent is generally pest-free, it’s sometimes impacted by scale or mealybugs. In these instances, regularly apply rubbing alcohol to the affected areas using a cotton swab or Q-tip.

What’s most important to watch out for is root rot, which, again, is caused by too much moisture or over-watering. If you spot any brown mushy stems or roots, that’s often a telltale sign.

Once root rot sets in, it’s sadly irreversible. All you can do is cut off any healthy pads and use them to propagate a new cactus.

