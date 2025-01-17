How You Can Care For An Aglaonema Pink Star

mraoraor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When it comes to bringing a pop of color and elegance to your living space, few houseplants can rival the charm of the Aglaonema Pink Star.

Hailing from the tropical forests of Southeast Asia, this vibrant plant is sure to stand out with its striking blend of pink and green foliage.

There’s more to this variety than meets the eye, too. It’s extremely resilient, making it beloved for its low-maintenance nature and popular among both beginners and seasoned gardeners.

Plus, it’s a moderate grower, typically reaching two to three feet in height and width. That’s why it’s a great choice for indoor spaces and won’t quickly outgrow its surroundings.

So, if you’re looking to enhance your home’s decor and try your hand at being a plant parent, Aglaonema Pink Star is the perfect place to start. Here’s how to care for it.

How To Care For Aglaonema Pink Star

Aglaonema Pink Star prefers to live in typical room temperatures, thriving in environments between 65°F and 75°F. Given its tropical background, it also enjoys average to slightly elevated humidity levels.

However, if your home tends to be on the drier side, don’t worry. You can always boost humidity by using a humidifier or placing your plant on a pebble-filled tray with water. Just make sure the pot doesn’t sit directly in the water.

Next, this variety does best in well-draining soil, so you should choose a high-quality potting mix that’s peat-based to ensure proper drainage. You can even consider mixing in coarse sand or perlite to enhance the aeration.

mraoraor – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

It’s recommended Aglaonema Pink Star gets repotted every two to three years or whenever it starts to outgrow its pot.

During the spring and summer, or its growing season, fertilize your plant using a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer that’s diluted to half strength every two months. In the winter, you can reduce or stop fertilizing altogether since Aglaonema Pink Star will enter dormancy.

As you pick a spot for this plant in your home, keep in mind that it grows well in medium to low-light conditions. Ideally, it should be placed in a bright room with indirect sunlight to keep its foliage vibrant. You’ll want to steer clear of direct sunlight, which can burn the leaves.

In terms of watering, monitor soil moisture and give your Aglaonema Pink Star a drink whenever the top inch of soil is dry to the touch. This variety favors slightly moist soil, but it can deal with brief periods of dryness.

At the same token, be careful not to over-water because it can lead to root rot. Keep your plant in a pot with drainage holes, and always empty any excess water from the saucer to prevent water-logging.

Finally, even though Aglaonema Pink Star is usually resistant to diseases and pests, it’s still a good idea to monitor for common issues such as spider mites or mealybugs. If you notice any pests, simply treat your plant with horticultural oil or an insecticidal soap.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek