Meet The Guardian Angels Helping To Keep NYC’s Subways Safe

littleny - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In the wake of the heinous arson murder of a woman aboard a New York City subway on December 22, a volunteer crime-prevention group known as The Guardian Angels is returning after a four-year hiatus to patrol Manhattan’s underground.

Crime within the city’s main transportation hub has left Big Apple residents on edge, and the arson murder, allegedly committed by Sebastian Zapeta, was the tipping point. Despite subway crime being relatively uncommon, murders increased by 60% in 2024 compared to 2023, according to NYPD data.

Now, Curtis Sliwa, founder of The Guardian Angels, has announced that the volunteer force, donning their red berets, is back to help New York City dwellers feel safer on the transport system.

The Guardian Angels, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, was founded in 1979 with a mission to “provide positive role models for today’s youth and work toward promoting community safety and betterment for the good of society overall.”

According to the force’s website, volunteers are trained to serve as effective visual deterrents as they patrol streets in communities around the world.

They emphasize community-based programs, services, and activities that fight against crime, violence, and drugs.

“Instead of relying on others to resolve a community issue, The Guardian Angels help people recognize that they should be turning to themselves. Together, those willing to fight for one another are most capable of solving their community’s problems,” Curtis said in a statement.

Curtis detailed how The Guardian Angels plans to elevate its presence to levels witnessed 45 years ago. He also claimed the arson murder of the woman, who’s since been identified as 57-year-old Debrina Kawam of New Jersey, goes hand-in-hand with bystanders not taking action.

Debrina was sleeping on a New York City subway train when Sebastian Zapeta allegedly intentionally set her on fire. It was determined that Debrina died by homicide as a result of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

Prosecutors allege that Zapeta sat on a subway platform bench and watched as Debrina burned. He was later apprehended by the police while riding on a different train and is being held without bail.

“It was an example of people just not getting involved. And we’re here to say, ‘You see something, you say something.’ You gotta do something,” Curtis explained.

When The Guardian Angels was first founded 45 years ago, membership grew from 13 to 1,000 within just one year.

“Because the need was there. The need is here now once again. We’re going to step up. We’re going to make sure we have a visual presence like we had in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s,” Curtis said.

In response to the return of the volunteer force, Mayor Eric Adams’ office called it a “meaningless stunt.” It’s important to note that The Guardian Angels can only conduct wellness checks, keep an eye on subway platforms and train cars, and contact the police about any potential issues.

“No matter [whether] on duty or not, we provide assistance to anyone in need. Oftentimes, we provide medical assistance while on patrol, or we might help someone look for a missing person. We also help publicize problems and promote causes that have been neglected or overlooked,” the force’s website reads.

Nonetheless, having more eyes and ears beneath Manhattan can’t hurt as city residents face heightened fear over their everyday travels and commutes.