She Escaped Her Bad Date While Ditching Him As He Went To Use The Bathroom

Robert Kneschke - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

TikToker Marie (@littlemariie) is from Miami, and she’s talking about how she ditched her bad date while he was in the bathroom. So, she made plans with a guy to go on a date to a wine bar.

They decided to meet up at her place at seven p.m., but he did not show up until 7:45. Even though he was the one who picked the date spot, he asked if she knew how to get there and how it was spelled so he could order a ride.

Once they got into the car, he started complaining endlessly about the traffic. Then, he mentioned that he was going to visit his parents later that night. It was already eight p.m., so that didn’t make much sense to her.

When they arrived at the bar, they found out it was bingo night. An employee asked if they wanted to join, but he brushed right past and rudely said that bingo wasn’t his thing. They then sat in the middle of the game, not playing bingo, instead of immediately heading over to the bar next door.

Finally, they got to the bar, but he didn’t seem to know what to order despite claiming earlier that he was a wine drinker.

He proceeded to ask the bartender so many questions about natural wine and how it was made that the bartender just walked away from him at one point.

Afterward, he turned back to her and started telling her all about the girls he had recently hooked up with in New York and Los Angeles. He explained how he used dating apps to meet people when he traveled to different cities.

During the date, it was very obvious that he was staring at other women. He even turned around to check them out while she was in the middle of talking. That was the last straw for her. She stopped making eye contact and discreetly ordered a ride back home.

While he was in the bathroom, the bartender asked if she wanted another drink. She told the bartender she was thinking about leaving.

Upon the bartender’s encouragement, she quickly made her escape and returned home safely. And that’s the story of how she ditched her bad date while he was in the bathroom.

