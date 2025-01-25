She Survived Her Best Friends Trying To Murder Her

allenkayaa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

About nine years ago, when TikToker Lexi (@lexiweinbaum) was 16-years-old, she survived an attempted murder by her best friends. They tried to kill her by poisoning her and beating her to death.

She believes that she is alive today because she was simply in the right place at the right time. She was also just five minutes away from the hospital.

However, she also did some things that helped increase her chances of survival. Lexi said, “I fought back; I yelled, I kicked, I screamed, I ripped my hair out. I made as much noise as I possibly could.”

The incident occurred at her ex-boyfriend’s house. All the noise Lexi made alerted the mother to the fact that she was in the house. The mother came up the stairs and demanded that Lexi’s friends let her go.

At that point, Lexi was on the floor. She felt frozen in place, but in the moment, she was able to recognize that this might be her only chance to escape. So, she raced down the stairs.

If she hadn’t, she was sure the mother would have left eventually because she was well aware of her child’s criminal history and paid no attention to any suspicious activities for the most part.

When Lexi made it outside, she started screaming at the top of her lungs. Later, she found out that all the people who stopped to interact with her had been told by her best friend that she was crazy and was going through a mental health episode.

Finally, one of the passersby called the police out of genuine concern. Within 30 minutes, an ambulance arrived, and she was taken to the hospital. During the whole ordeal, she tried to stay calm and refrain from letting her anxiety take over.

“In the moment, I needed to focus all of my energy on staying alive, and had I given into those anxious thoughts, I would’ve died significantly faster,” Lexi recalled.

She stayed awake by asking herself questions about her hair color, what kind of music she liked, and who the president was to keep herself connected to reality. All of this helped her to survive and allowed her to be rescued.

The so-called friends involved in the attack were three people: two males and one female. One of the males was her abusive ex-boyfriend, who was in his twenties.

Unfortunately, they were never brought to justice, even though the crime was reported to the justice system. According to statistics, only 41.1 percent of reported violent crimes are solved by police.

Today, Lexi is now 25-years-old and is the founder of Sound of Survivors, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating people about violent crime and supporting survivors through their healing journeys.

Many people do not realize just how common violent crime really is. It happens every day, particularly to women. Lexi’s goal is to raise awareness of violent crime and how the justice system is not set up to advocate for victims.

