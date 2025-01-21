She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Made Her Split The Bill And Said It’s Part Of Women’s Rights

Does true fairytale love exist? Because TikToker Sofia (@sofiacherny) certainly hasn’t found it yet. She did not know what she was in for when she matched with a guy on a dating app, and it turned out that they had a mutual friend from school.

It seemed like a promising start. If the guy was friends with her friend, then he must be relatively normal. How bad could it really be? Well, let’s just say that Sofia walked away from the date with a lesson.

So, they met up at a bar, and he started giving a full presentation about himself right away. He bragged about his travels around the world and how he was able to save so much money.

Sofia just sat there, wondering if she would ever be able to get the chance to speak. With every word he uttered, it became clearer that this was less of a romantic outing and more of a one-man show where he was the only star, always and forever.

During the middle of the date, he showed her a list of people who owed him money. However, the amounts that people owed him were very little. For example, one person owed him fifty cents.

They each only had one beer throughout the entire date. Meanwhile, he continued to talk about himself the whole time.

Sofia could tell that the server felt bad because they were offered free shots. When the bill finally arrived, he asked the server to split the bill.

Sofia was fine with that because she just wanted to get the date over with. As she was paying for her half of the bill, he looked directly at her and said, “Women’s rights, right?” She was shocked that he would make such a comment.

After enduring such an unpleasant time, she learned never to entertain a man who treated his dates like an audience and tracked what people owed him down to the pennies.

The funniest part was when he had the audacity to ask her out on a second date once he returned from his travels. Needless to say, she refused to give him the time of day.

