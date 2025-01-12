The History Of Sunglasses Is As Dazzling As The Rays They Protect Us From

sofiko14 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sunglasses are the ultimate mix of style and utility. Not only do they block out UV rays and protect our eyes from the sun, but they have also become must-have accessories that elevate any outfit. How did they get to be so iconic?

The history of sunglasses is surprisingly rich and is as dazzling as the sun they protect us from. Keep reading to find out more about when eye protection arose and how sunglasses became a fashion statement.

Our pupils are delicate and react immediately to bright lights. It’s important for everyone to protect their eyes from the light. Glasses with dark or colored lenses are the best way to shield our eyes on a sunny day.

Wearing sunglasses is actually an ancient tradition. For instance, the Roman emperor Nero was reported to have held polished gemstones to his eyes as a means of sun protection while watching gladiators fight.

The Copper Inuit and Alaskan Yupik from Canada’s far north also wore snow goggles with tiny horizontal slits made from antlers or whalebones. These goggles protected them from the brilliant light that reflected off the snow.

Another example can be traced back to 12th-century China when judges wore sunglasses with smoked quartz lenses to cover up their facial expressions. This might have been a way for them to maintain dignity and avoid showing any emotion.

In Venice, a very early version of eyeglasses was produced. Venetian ladies of nobility from the 18th century would hold green-colored glasses in tortoiseshell frames to their eyes.

They were called vetri da gondola or da dama and were similar to handheld mirrors. They were used to protect the eyes of women and their children from sunlight as gondoliers paddled them along the Venetian canals.

Eye protection evolved when movie-making began. The artificial studio set lights were strong and strained the eyes of film stars. So, they started wearing tinted glasses outside the studio to bring relief to their sore eyes.

As Hollywood began to produce famous celebrities, they would don dark glasses during public occasions for privacy as well.

One might think of Audrey Hepburn and her Oliver Goldsmith dark glasses. She sported them in many movies and wore them as fashion accessories.

These Hollywood stars helped turn sunglasses into more than just a functional accessory. They elevated them into symbols of glamor and effortless cool. In the late 1920s, dark glasses became increasingly popular.

Ray-Bans were the first anti-glare glasses to be made. They were patented in 1939 as Aviators for the U.S. Army Air Corps. The green glass blocked UV rays, and the shape reduced light from every angle.

In the 1960s and ’70s, sunglasses became essential fashion pieces. Today, there are hundreds of different designs on the market. Dark glasses are the norm and are worn everywhere: for driving, on the beach, and during outdoor activities.