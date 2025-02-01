These Are The Wines You Should Be Pairing With Your Favorite Takeout Options

Georgii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Every time the holidays come to a close, countless people set out to accomplish “dry January,” a challenge in which they refrain from drinking alcohol for the entire month.

For some, this popular trend provides an opportunity to jumpstart the new year with healthy habits. For others, it helps them save a bit of money.

But whether or not you opted to participate in dry January this year, February is officially here. And that means you can (responsibly) indulge in some adult beverages without any guilt.

Aside from just alcohol, though, another beloved way to relax at the end of the week is indulging in takeout.

After days of meal-prepping and spending hours in the kitchen, who can blame us for wanting to kick back with some made-to-order food?

So, to spice up your at-home date nights or solo self-care evenings this year, here are the best wine pairings for all kinds of takeout cuisines to enhance the experience even more.

Sushi & White Wine

From classic California rolls to dragon rolls and sashimi, the flavors in Japanese cuisine are unique and delicate. That’s why you want a wine that won’t overpower the taste.

Enter white wines like Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay. They’re crisp and clean yet subdued, pairing perfectly with most Japanese takeout orders. Or, if you’d rather a red wine, a light Pinot Noir can go well with salmon or tuna dishes.

Georgii – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Indian & Riesling

My go-to Indian order might be basic, but in my opinion, butter chicken with a side of garlic naan always hits the spot. Favorite dishes aside, Riesling is a match made in heaven with this spicy and flavorful cuisine.

Chilled white wines, such as Riesling, help to tone down the heat in Indian dishes. Plus, this drink can balance the flavors by adding a note of fruitiness or sweetness.

American & Pinot Noir

American cuisine can be a bit of a hodgepodge, including meals ranging from savory chicken sandwiches to hearty chowder, gooey macaroni and cheese, and zesty wings.

Since there are so many American dishes to choose from, the safest wine to pair with your takeout is Pinot Noir. It’s light and fruity and won’t compete with the rich flavors of your food.

Italian & Chardonnay

Getting takeout from an Italian restaurant is a treat, and you’ll have plenty of decadent options to choose from. Whether you love brick-oven pizza, cheesy ravioli, or creamy penne ala vodka, you can’t go wrong with Chardonnay.

Most Italian dishes incorporate tomato-based sauces, which tend to have some acidity. Chardonnay, which has moderate acidity, can match this flavor profile while still tasting great alongside more buttery sauces served with poultry, risotto, and seafood.

Chinese & Pinot Gris

Last but certainly not least, everyone has a Chinese takeout order that they hold near and dear to their heart. Mine is chicken and broccoli, crab rangoon, and fried rice.

We could debate the top Chinese dishes all day, but when it comes to what wine pairs best with this cuisine, there’s no competition.

Pinot Gris is a white wine that originates from the Burgundy region of France. It’s dry, can have notes of apple, pear, and citrus, and works well with a variety of orders, from sour and sweet to spicy and salty. What more could we ask for?

