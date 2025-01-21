This Teen’s Being Accused Of Poisoning A Goat Belonging To Her Rival

Williamson County Sheriff's Office - pictured above is Aubrey

Aubrey Vanlandingham, a 17-year-old from Texas, has been charged with cruelty to livestock animals after allegedly force-feeding a rival’s competitive show goat pesticide and killing it. This state jail felony may be punishable by up to two years behind bars.

The incident took place on October 23, 2024. Aubrey, a student at Vista Ridge High in Cedar Park, Texas, left a storage area and went into a goat’s pen, according to CCTV footage from the school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) barn.

An arrest affidavit released in November alleges that she forced the syringe into the goat’s mouth three times and administered a pesticide.

Aubrey then left but went back to the barn two more times that same day. She allegedly took photos and a video of the goat named Willie and sent the video to Willie’s owner.

Willie’s owner, the mother of Aubrey’s 15-year-old classmate who was raising him, alleged that she received texts, calls, and a video. She found out Willie was “shaking or convulsing and not acting right.”

The mother took Willie to a veterinarian, who wasn’t able to determine the cause of his behavior. She returned to the barn the next day, on October 24, to check on Willie and could hear him “bellowing in pain.”

Willie ultimately died in her daughter’s arms, and Aubrey confessed to killing him on October 29. She admitted to administering pesticide using a syringe.

As for why, Aubrey claimed the student raising Willie “was a cheater,” and she told the police that she “does not like cheaters.”

“We were there when he passed away. My daughter was actually holding him. So that was very traumatic,” the mother shared.

“We don’t believe there is any remorse there. We want justice served; we don’t want a slap on the wrist. We want to make sure that she is punished.”

Future Farmers of America (FFA) is a national youth organization that lets students compete in livestock shows with animals they’ve raised. Winners of the competitions may earn scholarships or other prizes.

Students who participate in the program sign a use agreement for facilities like the barn and are given badge access. That way, they can check on their animals outside of normal operation hours.

In a statement, Leander Independent School District said it’s proud to be home to a nationally recognized FFA program and “cooperated fully with the Cedar Park Police Department investigation” once authorities were notified of Willie’s death.

“The district believes the security measures in place, including surveillance footage as well as routine supervision by agriculture science teachers, provided the evidence law enforcement needed to complete the investigation,” Leander Independent School District stated.

A necropsy report confirmed that Willie had died of pesticide intoxication, specifically from phosmet, a pesticide commonly used on plants and animals. The affidavit also revealed that Aubrey told investigators she’d previously given poison to the goat on October 20.

Aubrey, a senior cheerleader at Vista Ridge High, was arrested in November. Following her arrest, she made bond and reportedly agreed to stay away from animals before her trial. This included her own pets, which she agreed not to be around without adult supervision.

“My minor client and her family are working hard to resolve any legal issues and non-legal issues raised by these allegations, and we are thankful for a judicial process that will let us tell our story,” Aubrey’s attorney previously said.

When authorities searched Aubrey’s phone history, it was uncovered that she’d allegedly searched “how much bleach can kill an animal” online, as well as “poisoning pets, what you should know” and “how to clear search history.”

If Aubrey is convicted of cruelty to livestock animals, she could face up to two years behind bars. The Texas Future Farmers of America Association has also issued a statement, saying it “does not condone any behavior that compromises ethical standards, animal welfare, or the integrity of its program.”

