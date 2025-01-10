You Can Stay At This Hotel Made Of Ice In Sweden, And Even Take A Reindeer Sleigh Ride While You’re There

Many people dream of visiting Sweden to experience stunning Northern Lights displays in the sky or enjoy a famous smorgasbord. However, tourists also have the opportunity to stay in the world’s first-ever hotel made of ice.

Aptly named the Icehotel, this unique lodging experience is located in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden, a small arctic village.

According to Yngve Bergqvist, founder of the Icehotel, the idea was sparked in 1989 with the help of his igloo Arctic Hall, an art gallery constructed out of snow and ice.

“On a cold winter day, all of our warm cabins were booked for the night, but we had a group that wanted to stay the night,” he recalled.

“I suggested that they could sleep in the cold Arctic Hall. To my surprise, the guests said yes, so we equipped them with warm sleeping bags and instructed them on how to sleep in the cold. The morning after, they were blown away by the experience. Icehotel was born.”

The Icehotel is never exactly the same year to year, either. Instead, nature (specifically the Torne River) helps inform the design and architecture of the structure.

Once the river turns to ice each year, a brand-new Icehotel is entirely rebuilt by artists from around the globe. They use blocks of ice and snow to create stunning accommodations, making Icehotel a one-of-a-kind destination.

For five months, from December to April, tourists can stay in the hotel’s 15 to 20 standard rooms, featuring a bed made of ice and other ice decor. There, you’ll sleep covered in reindeer hides amidst temperatures that hover between -19°F and -25°F.

Additionally, there are 12 art suites available, each of which is completely unique. They’re personally designed and hand-carved by artists selected from hundreds of applicants.

The Icehotel also boasts a main hall and reception area, an ice church, and the ICEBAR, which serves colorful beverages in drinking glasses made of ice directly from the Torne River.

Now, if you’d like to visit Sweden outside of those five months, that’s no problem. Another structure, Icehotel 365, is newer and permanent, offering a winter experience year-round, all thanks to solar energy.

This structure has both ice rooms and ice suites, as well as an ice church, an ice bar, and other artistic creations constructed using snow and ice.

You can dine at the Icehotel Restaurant, which serves locally sourced ingredients, and sample regional favorites such as arctic char, moose, and reindeer.

Those interested in fine dining can check out the Chef’s Table at the Veranda Restaurant, too. Each course is cooked right in front of visitors, and the menu follows a theme of the eight seasons of Swedish Lapland.

Then, while exploring greater Jukkasjärvi, guests can traverse the mountains via guided hikes, go on fishing excursions, or even embark on a reindeer sleigh ride.

And even if you opt to book different accommodations, tours of the Icehotel are still available for visitors who don’t plan to spend the night.

To learn more about the extraordinary Icehotel, visit the link here.