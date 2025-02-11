A Metal Detectorist Found A 1,600-Year-Old Roman Lock In A Field, And It’s The Only Artifact Of Its Kind In All Of Europe

While surveying a field in 2023, a metal detectorist in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, named Constantin Fried, discovered a miniature gold Roman lock. It dates back to the third or fourth century C.E. and was likely used to secure a box that contained valuables.

“I could hardly believe it myself when I held the find in my hand because such Roman locks are usually much larger and are made of iron or bronze parts,” said Fried.

The 1,600-year-old lock was unburied from a field in Petershagen-Frille and measured just under half an inch in diameter.

Experts at the Westphalia-Lippe Regional Association (LWL) confirmed that it was a miniature version of larger box locks from the Roman era.

“The lock was certainly made in the provincial Roman area and can be dated to the third or fourth century A.D. based on its shape, technical structure, and style of decoration,” said Dr. Barbara Rüschoff-Parzinger, an archaeologist and cultural director with LWL.

There are several ways the tiny gold lock could have found its way to Westphalia. It is possible that a local elite or a soldier returning from military service brought back a small wooden chest affixed with the lock. Either way, the discovery was incredibly rare. The lock is the only one of its kind in all of Europe.

Only the cylinder of the ancient lock still remains today, but at the time of its construction, it would have had a chain and a key.

Upon restoration, experts observed that the lock was comprised of two cylindrical metal sheets with lids that closed on top, and the bottom was secured with three rivets.

In addition, they realized that the cylinder’s rusted core was made of iron. They conducted a thorough analysis of the lock using 3D neutron computed tomography (CT) scans, allowing them to see inside the dense gold object.

The scans revealed the inner workings of the lock, which included a spring, bolt, pin, guide rail, and baseplate. The lock’s mechanism was relatively complete but showed signs of damage.

According to Fried, someone in antiquity had poked around the lock, either trying to break it open or clear away a blockage.

Even though it was damaged, the experts were able to create a larger replica of the lock in brass and steel. The replica was four times bigger than the original, making it easier to see how the lock functioned.

Researchers hope that this discovery can shed more light on how local elites in Westphalia interacted with the rest of the Roman Empire. Perhaps similar locks in the surrounding area are waiting to be uncovered.

“The extraordinary find from Petershagen shows the high level of craftsmanship of the provincial Roman blacksmith and metalworking trade,” concluded Rüschoff-Parzinger.

