Ancient Witch Marks Were Found On The Walls Of This Tudor Manor In England

On the walls of a Tudor manor in Lincolnshire, England, a large number of ancient markings meant to ward off witches, demons, and other evil spirits were found.

The manor is called Gainsborough Old Hall and dates back to the 15th century. It hosted famous individuals like King Richard III, in addition to Henry VIII and his wife Catherine Howard. In 1596, the manor came under the ownership of William Hickman.

A volunteer at the historic hall named Rick Berry spotted strange symbols etched into the walls. They were believed to be “witch marks” that were supposed to protect the home from evil spirits.

Most of the marks included designs like hexafoils, overlapping “V” shapes, and burn marks. One featured Hickman’s name written upside down, suggesting that it was a curse.

Hickman was not well-liked in his day, so servants may have used the witch marks to shield themselves from his negative reputation and threats from the community.

Gainsborough Old Hall was first built in 1460 by Sir Thomas Burgh. The Burgh family had great power and wealth. They wanted a stately home that represented their high societal status.

Several esteemed guests were invited to the manor during its early days. But after the daughter of Sir Thomas Burgh II died of a broken heart because her father prohibited her from marrying her true love, stories about her haunting the manor took root.

To this day, it is said that her spirit, known as the “Gray Lady,” roams the halls.

The building continued to be popular among high society until 1596 when it was sold to a merchant named William Hickman.

The occupants of the home moved out in 1730. Since the early 18th century, the house had not undergone renovations, leaving it stuck in the time of the Tudor period.

“Gainsborough Old Hall is a building that reflects over five hundred years of history in its walls. From paupers to princes, the history of an English market town can be read through the hall’s development,” according to English Heritage.

However, another side of the manor’s history has been revealed through the recently discovered markings, which tell of superstitious beliefs. The majority of inscriptions were located in the servants’ quarters, but the rest were scattered around the manor.

The etchings included six-petaled designs called hexafoils meant to trap demons, overlapping “V’s”, and burn marks.

Similar witch marks have been identified at other historic sites in England, but Gainsborough Old Hall contains the highest number.

Gainsborough Old Hall is also the only site where curse inscriptions have been found. There is an upside-down carving of Hickman’s name, which is believed to be a curse.

Hickman was very unpopular because he fought against local market rights, closed off areas of common land, implemented tolls on goods imported from the river, and more.

It is possible that many of the witch marks were created at the time Hickman lived in the home. They were a way for servants to curse their employer while also keeping the house safe from those who wished to harm Hickman.

