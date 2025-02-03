Her 4 Ingredient Red Velvet Cookies Are A Sweet Way To Show Your Love This Valentine’s Day

TikTok - @mazerlazer - pictured above are the red velvet cookies

Valentine’s Day is all about love, and there’s no better way to show it than with homemade cookies! But no one wants to spend hours in the kitchen when they could be curled up on the couch for a cozy night of rom-coms and chocolates.

That’s where these easy four-ingredient red velvet cookies come in. TikToker @mazerlazer_ is demonstrating how to make the soft, chewy cookies.

Their deep red hue and rich flavor are perfect for a day of romance.

With such minimal effort required, you’ll have more time to focus on the Valentine’s Day essentials. Whether you’re whipping up a sweet treat for your sweetheart or just making a much-deserved batch for yourself, these red velvet cookies will be your go-to dessert for any festive occasion. Here’s what you’ll need to get started.

Ingredients:

Box of red velvet cake mix

1/3 cup of vegetable oil

2 eggs

White chocolate chips

Directions:

Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, pour your cake mix into a large mixing bowl. Add in the eggs and vegetable oil. Use a rubber spatula to mix everything together until it is well combined.

Then, add half the bag of chocolate chips and continue mixing. When the dough is ready, roll the cookies into small balls and place them onto a cookie sheet. Afterward, pop them into the oven for eight to 10 minutes.

When time is up, remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool down for a few minutes. You can even let them bake in the oven for a little longer if you prefer your cookies to be more firm.

Several TikTok users praised the red velvet cookie recipe in the comments section and shared about what kinds of personal twists they incorporated into it.

“I love making cake mix cookies!! For Christmas, I made lemon crackle cookies by rolling them in powdered sugar before baking them!!” exclaimed one user.

“I use a strawberry cake mix, and it comes out really good,” commented another.

“Am I the only one that wants red velvet with milk chocolate? I hate white chocolate, love red velvet, though,” chimed in a third.

Emily Chan