How To Make Dining At Home Feel Special And More Exciting

Going to dinner is one of my favorite pastimes. Whether it’s for a romantic meal with my boyfriend or a fun outing with friends, dining at restaurants helps you get out of the house, enjoy some delicious food and drinks, and escape kitchen clean-up.

But, just as there are plenty of upsides, there are some pretty big downsides, too. First of all, it’s no secret that the cost of everything from gas to food has gone up, meaning going out for weekly dinners isn’t feasible or affordable for numerous households.

Plus, while I’m lucky to live in an area with countless cuisine and eatery options, others reside in more isolated regions and either don’t have many options or are forced to travel longer distances for fancier dinners. This, again, lessens accessibility and can increase an already-hefty dinner bill.

That’s why so many people are seeking out more ways to enjoy spending time at home. In my opinion, one of the most rewarding and budget-friendly tactics is perfecting your at-home dining experience.

Yes, Dining At Home Can Be Special: Here’s How

After spending all week in your house, having another meal at your dining room table might not feel like anything new.

The key, then, is to switch things up. With a bit of extra effort for your Friday date night or Saturday girls’ get-together, the result may wow you.

Of course, the best place to start is by properly dressing your table. You might not use a tablecloth or runner during your typical day-to-day, but these decor pieces are necessary to elevate a dinner experience.

At the same token, don’t just set the table with one large dinner plate. If your menu calls for it, layer multiple dishware pieces, like a salad bowl or an appetizer plate. If not, you can always just use placemats or chargers to add a bit more depth to your tablescape. Don’t be afraid to break out your cloth napkins or nice cocktail glasses, either.

Next, it’s time to add more visual interest. Centerpieces will tie your table together and transform your typical dining room into a totally new scene. You can always use flowers, candles, and place cards or incorporate other, more unexpected accessories, like fresh fruit or seasonal foliage.

Now, my personal favorite part is making my dining room more cozy. In my opinion, the best restaurants have warm, low lighting that’s inviting and helps you feel closer to your dining companions.

If your lights are on a dimmer, turn them down. Otherwise, introduce lamps that have a warm glow or even hang warm-toned lights string lights around the room.

Other ways to make the environment more welcoming and comforting include adding cushions or seat pads, pillows, and even draping throw blankets over the chair backs, as well as turning on a low jazz playlist in the background.

Once you’ve officially created a nice ambiance, you can move on to other methods of making dining at home much more special. Primarily, remember that just because you’re staying home doesn’t mean you can’t dress up!

If putting on makeup or an adorable outfit is something you always look forward to when visiting restaurants, bring that vibe inside your own living space. Dressing the part can help you feel the part, even at home.

You’ll want to disconnect from your smartphone as well. Think about it: you probably spend so much time on your device already, and the true magic of shared meals lies in connecting with others. You and your partner, family, or friends can all agree to unplug and relax together, something that’ll probably be a breath of fresh air for everyone.

Finally, when it comes to the food, keep in mind that you don’t have to dine on lobster or steak for dinner to feel special. It’s all about the vibe and the people you share it with.

You can stick to the basics, like a roast chicken or box pasta and sauce recipe. You can also turn food prep into a bonding experience by making homemade pizzas or using a self-serve taco station. Heck, even a potluck or takeout can be brought over, removed from the containers, and plated!

Whether you need to cook a budget-friendly meal or don’t even have the energy to prepare dinner at home, don’t let your circumstances hold you back from putting together a nice evening.

