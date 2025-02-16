How To Make Your Kitchen Look More Stylish Without Spending A Lot Of Money

Regardless of whether you rent or own your home, many properties have kitchens with basic fixtures, color schemes, and overall designs.

Unless kitchens are custom-built, they tend to be on the simpler side or “builder-grade,” allowing potential residents or buyers to envision how they would occupy the space and make it their own.

Luckily for you, you don’t have to renovate the entire room to infuse your personality into it. Rather, there are plenty of styling tips that can transform your kitchen’s appearance without a ton of effort or a hefty price tag.

1. Infuse Color

Standard kitchens usually have neutral palettes, whether they’re mostly white and grey or black and brown. To instantly help your space look unique, add pops of color that complement the rest of your home’s decor.

You can pick a moody tile design to create a backsplash that’s a focal point. Or, hang art, stack cookbooks, or buy bright fruit baskets or vases filled with flowers for your countertops.

2. Focus On Accessories That Are Functional

The kitchen is probably one of the most used (and quick to dirty) rooms in your home. So, as you pick out decor pieces, keep functionality in mind to make your life easier as you cook meals and clean up afterward.

For instance, everyone needs cutting boards. These useful tools also double as gorgeous wood accents. You can find cutting boards in various shapes, from circles and squares to even squiggles or other unconventional shapes.

Layer and lean them up against your backsplash next to your stove for an organic touch that makes sense.

Another functional decor item is a rotating tray. This tool can hold whatever items you use most, from different cooking oils to even a few stylish mugs and a coffee press.

When you’re cooking up a nice Italian dish or pouring yourself a cup of Joe in the morning, it will get good use. Then, in the time between, it looks like an intentional decor piece sitting in your kitchen.

3. Mix Metals

Were you ever told not to mix brown and black in your outfits? Many people used to say the same thing about metals like brass, copper, and nickel.

Nonetheless, mixing metals is a growingly popular home trend nowadays, delivering unexpected contrast that’s visually interesting.

If you have an open shelving unit, don’t be afraid to display jars, bowls, or other accessories made of different metallics. The same thing goes for hanging cookware racks.

To take the mixed metals theme even further, you can also switch out the fixtures on your cabinets or faucets.

4. Scents Save The Day

Candles won’t just mask any unpleasant food odors. They also offer warm lighting and can create a cozier and homier vibe in your space.

You can spread a few basic candles in varying scents, like lemon or sage, around your kitchen. The standard glass container design is fine, too.

Otherwise, antique or vintage candelabras or individual candle holders are awesome ways to add a bit more personality and variety to your decor.

5. Extra Accents

Depending on your aesthetic, there are plenty of other items that will tie your kitchen together in a meaningful way.

Look for dish towels with interesting designs or textures, wooden spoons that can be hung over your stove or displayed in a holder on your counter, a mortar & pestle that adds another splash of color, or a nice hand soap to sit next to your sink.

Even the tiniest of changes can have a big impact on the overall feel of your kitchen. Try to make intentional decor decisions and gradually grow your accessory collection over time to ensure it’s cohesive and really reflects you.

