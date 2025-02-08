Marry Me Sausage Pie Is A Unique Dish You Can Make For Valentine’s Day

TikTok - @amysheppardfood - pictured above is Marry Me Sausage Pie

Rich, savory, saucy, cheesy, and wrapped in a golden, flaky crust, this Valentine’s Day dish might just lead to a proposal before dessert. Amy Sheppard (@amysheppardfood) is breaking down her recipe for “Marry Me Sausage Pie.”

A meal that is both comforting and irresistible is the ultimate way to show your love. Fortunately, sausage pie is easy to make and even easier to devour. So, if you want to seal the deal, be sure to make this dish!

Ingredients 10 pork sausages

1 finely sliced onion

3 cloves of minced garlic

1 tablespoon of flour

300 milliliters of double cream

400 milliliters of chicken stock

1/2 teaspoon of oregano

10 sun-dried tomatoes

70 grams of parmesan cheese

60 grams of fresh spinach

A sheet of puff pastry

1 egg

Instructions

In a large, non-stick pan, drizzle in some oil and fry the sausages for 10 minutes over medium heat until they are browned. Remove them from the pan and set them aside. At this point, the sausages will not be cooked all the way through.

Next, add the sliced onions to the pan and fry them for five minutes until they are soft. Stir in the garlic at the last minute.

Add the flour and keep stirring until it disappears. Pour the chicken stock in a little at a time, and only add more when it comes to a boil.

When all the chicken stock is used up, mix in the cream, oregano, chopped sun-dried tomatoes, and freshly grated parmesan. Stir until the parmesan has melted. Then, season with salt and pepper.

Cut each sausage into six or seven pieces and put them back into the pan. Add the spinach and pour the whole mixture into a baking dish. Afterward, preheat the oven to 374 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, roll out the sheet of puff pastry and use a heart cookie cutter to carve out shapes until there is enough to cover the top of the pie. Make sure they are only overlapping slightly. If you don’t want to cut out any hearts, you can just lay the whole sheet on top and press the edges into the dish.

Beat an egg and brush the pastry with the egg wash. Finally, bake the sausage pie in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes until it’s golden brown.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan