She Played Hide-And-Seek With Her Brother And Got A Creepy Surprise

In 2011, TikToker @raisingmancubs and her family moved back to the United States from Africa. While they were in Africa, they adopted her little brother.

When they returned to their home country, they lived with her grandparents in Arkansas for a brief period. At the time, she was 16-years-old and being homeschooled. Her brother was four years old.

Her grandparents’ house was in the middle of the woods along a country road. It was notorious for paranormal activity.

She and other family members had experienced some incidents before. The house was also dimly lit and had a creepy atmosphere.

One day, she was home with her mom and brother. Her mom was at the table doing some paperwork, and she was playing with her brother. He wanted to play hide-and-seek, so that’s what they did.

He hid first while she closed her eyes and counted to 10. When she opened her eyes, she saw him run up the stairs and could hear his footsteps on the upper floor.

She pretended to look around the living room for a moment and then headed up the stairs to where she knew he was hiding.

At the top of the stairs, there was a door, and it was cracked open slightly. She could see her brother’s silhouette behind the door and proceeded to push on it in a playful manner, feeling the resistance of his body. He wasn’t giggling, but she could hear him breathing.

Then, she went over to the bedrooms, pretending to search for him again. Finally, she made her way downstairs to sit and wait for him to emerge from his hiding spot.

Suddenly, she felt something grab her leg, and she screamed. When she looked down, she saw it was her brother.

Her mom said that he had been hiding under the table the entire time. She told her mom about what she had just experienced, and they decided to get out of the house for a while. They ended up taking her brother to the park.

