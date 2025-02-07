She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Made AI Generated Photos Of What They Would Look Like As A Couple, And Even Threw In Pictures Of Their Future Kids

Olga Krivokoneva - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Dating in the digital age, especially when you add artificial intelligence into the equation, can complicate things even further.

TikToker Lauren (@laurenhatesmondays) had been friends with this 32-year-old guy on social media for a while.

So when he asked her out on a date, she agreed. On the day of the date, she got ready and then drove herself to the restaurant.

When she arrived, he was already there and dressed in a nice outfit. The date was going really well. At one point, she got up to use the restroom.

When she returned, she noticed a book on the table. She opened the book and saw countless pictures of them as a couple inside.

At first, she was confused because they had never taken these pictures together. But then, she realized they were AI-generated photos.

It got progressively worse as he kept flipping the pages. There were even photos of what their future dogs and children would look like.

The whole time, he was completely straight-faced and serious.

While some might find this gesture to be thoughtful and romantic, Lauren was super creeped out, but she sat there smiling and nodding until the date was over because she was afraid he might respond badly to rejection.

After that horrifying situation, she does not plan on going on another date anytime soon. Hopefully, she is able to recover from the trauma!

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared about similar dating experiences and how they reacted to the other person coming on too strongly.

“I had someone give me a necklace she made for me on the first date. We had met once before and talked for about an hour. There was not a second date,” commented one user.

“Happened to me once. He made the first date about what it would be like to be married, where we would live, and what our kids would look like. Back then, no AI, but still creepy,” wrote another.

“Reminds me of an old episode of Boston Public where a teacher discovered her former student’s book plastered with photos of her. Creepy!” exclaimed a third.

@laurenhatesmondays YES I AM SITTING IN MY TOILET I WAS IM SHOCK OK. Modern dating is SO WEIRD. I have to edit together the other parts ? #fyp #storytime ? original sound – laurenhatesmondays

