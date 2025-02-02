Someone Started Calling Her House In The Middle Of The Night, And Then She Vanished While Feeding Her Horses

The Doe Network - pictured above is Gayla

In 1979, Gayla Christine Schaper was 28-years-old and living with her husband in Latah County, Idaho. However, the couple began receiving strange correspondence for months before Gayla ultimately vanished.

First, someone started calling Gayla and her husband in the middle of the night. Then, they got an anonymous note on Good Friday, which read, “You have sold out to Satan.” The note was written using letters cut out from newspapers and magazines.

The person responsible for the note and phone calls was never identified, and it remains unclear if they played a role in Gayla’s disappearance on June 29, 1979.

That day, Gayla’s husband dropped her off at a pasture around 7:00 p.m. so she could feed her two horses. The pasture was located southeast of Moscow, Idaho, on Lenville Road, close to their dairy farm.

Her husband left for 45 minutes, with plans to visit the town and complete some errands before picking Gayla back up. Yet, when he returned, she was nowhere to be found.

Since Gayla’s parents lived nearby, her husband figured she’d gone to see them. His assumption was wrong, though, and he spent hours searching their farm before reporting Gayla missing to the police at 12:00 a.m.

Gayla did not have any identification with her when she disappeared. Investigators wound up discovering some clothing in a meadow close by, but Gayla herself has never been found.

Curiously, around two months later, Gayla’s mother also received two strange phone calls. Both times, the caller had a female voice, and once her mother picked up the phone, the caller immediately asked for help. Nonetheless, the caller proceeded to hang up before Gayla’s mother could even respond.

She suspected it might’ve been her daughter, so authorities placed a recording device on her telephone. Still, nothing ever came of this, as the female never called back.

Investigators initially focused on Gayla’s husband and considered him a suspect, but he passed a polygraph test in 1993. The police have since officially cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The following year, 1994, another man named Larry Hagedorn captured investigators’ attention. Larry lived near the pasture where Gayla vanished and had a son, William, who was convicted of shooting his girlfriend and sentenced to life behind bars.

Some accounts claimed William’s girlfriend had found out that he and his father, Larry, killed Gayla, which is why William shot her. The police questioned William, and he refused to provide any further information, saying, “I don’t want to hurt my dad.”

This caused Larry, who owned a backhoe and had been excavating his property at the time Gayla disappeared, to become a person of interest. But after authorities searched his property, they found no evidence. Larry also passed a polygraph test and later died in 2005.

Today, Gayla’s case has remained unsolved for over 45 years. She had a stable life at home and was involved with her local church, so her loved ones don’t believe she left on her own. Rather, the police suspect she was taken against her will, and her case is classified as endangered missing.

Gayla was five foot eight, weighed 135 pounds, and had blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue Levi’s jeans, a gold v-neck shirt, a blue sweater, and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Moscow Police Department at (208) 883-7054.

