These Valentine’s Day Makeup Ideas Are For You If You Think Red Lips Are Overrated

evgeniyasht19 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you think red lips are overrated and you want to shake up your look for Valentine’s Day this year, ditch the predictable and try something fresh, flirty, and fun. From soft, romantic pastels to bold burgundy shades, there are plenty of ways to bring the Valentine’s vibes without red lips.

Here are the coolest Valentine’s Day makeup ideas for a fancy dinner, a Galentine’s party, or even just a cozy night in. No matter what your plans may be, this holiday is the best excuse you can have for getting all dolled up.

Rosy Cheeks

Go bold with the blush so your date will never know if they’re making you flushed or if your makeup is just that good. Wear a bright pink shade on your cheeks to give yourself a radiant, romantic glow. Blush gets the job done when going for a lovestruck look! Coordinate it with a soft pink lip.

Pearl Accents

There’s no better opportunity to bejewel your face than on Valentine’s Day! Elevate your look with pearls arranged in adorable hearts around your eyes. They are relatively easy to apply if they already include an adhesive.

First, put on your full face the way you want it. Once your makeup is completed, outline heart shapes around your eyes with an eyeliner that is close in color to your skin tone. Then, use tweezers to carefully apply the pearls. You can add tiny dots of eyelash glue to the pearls to give them staying power.

Pink Eyeshadow

If you want more of a subtle makeup look, a dash of baby-pink eyeshadow is the way to go. Apply it on the inner corners of your eyes and sweep it along your bottom lash line. Leave the top bare. Then, add a soft highlighter to provide a hint of shimmer. For this look, make sure to stay away from shades that are too red to avoid appearing sick.

Dramatic Eyeliner

When doing your makeup, draw on a sharp cat eye first, then complete the rest of your makeup around it. The dramatic look will dazzle your date.

Another idea is to draw little hearts along your waterline. To create this look, use a shimmery eyeshadow, a set of false eyelashes, and a waterproof liquid liner. Buff the eyeshadow on your lids first, then apply the liner, taking it all the way to your inner corner to form a V. Draw a small heart below the center of your waterline. Finally, apply the lashes.

Glitter

You can make silver glitter the focus of your look this Valentine’s Day. It provides a wintry effect that resembles snow sparkling in the sunlight.

Start with a neutral matte eyeshadow. Then, gently tap silver glitter underneath the brow bone and in the outer corners of your eyes. You could even try dusting glitter over your entire face using a pot of loose glitter.