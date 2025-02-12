This Teen Was Reported Missing Decades After She Actually Disappeared

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - pictured above is Julie

Once someone disappears, the police are forced to work against the clock. Every hour that passes by lowers the chances that the missing person will be recovered.

So, it’s well known that the first 72 hours of a missing person investigation are the most critical for a few main reasons.

The victim could be in danger or being transported, and authorities want to prevent the loss of potential evidence. Additionally, both traditional media coverage and social media awareness can be very helpful in garnering tips and leads.

Then, in many missing person cases, there comes a point when the investigation transforms from a search for a live person to an attempt to locate their body. Sometimes, this is a week or two after they vanished, and the police try to recover their remains to provide answers and closure to their family.

Yet, what happens when someone is reported missing decades after they disappeared?

Julie Elizabeth Soracco was a teenager from California who vanished in 1977. And given the delay in the report of her disappearance, there are many unanswered questions in her case.

The 15-year-old was a student at El Dorado High School, and she was last seen on August 1, 1977, in Placerville, according to the State of California Department of Justice Office of the Attorney General.

Julie had previously lived with her mother and sisters in Sacramento before going to live with her grandfather in Placerville. Then, she was reportedly put into foster care and resided with a couple.

Exactly how she disappeared remains a mystery. Some sources report she might’ve gone missing after walking from her foster family’s residence to her grandfather’s home or leaving to meet up with a male at a pizza joint.

Other sources suggest that, according to family rumors, Julie had been visiting friends in El Dorado County when she walked to a different friend’s home and never arrived.

It’s unknown if a missing person report was filed at the time, and her grandfather reportedly didn’t want her disappearance to be publicized. The fact that she was missing was allegedly discussed rarely among her relatives.

Julie was reported missing over 40 years later, in July 2019, and exactly what happened to her is unclear.

At the time she vanished, Julie was between five foot two and five foot four, weighed between 120 and 130 pounds, and had brown hair and brown eyes. She would be 62 years old today.

Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children – pictured above is an age-progressed photo of Julie

