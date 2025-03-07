7 Signs Of A Toxic Relationship

Love Shouldn’t Feel Like A Constant Emotional Rollercoaster With No Seatbelt

If your relationship seems to have more drama than a reality TV show, it might be time to reflect on how healthy it really is. Every couple has disagreements, but when it turns into emotional warfare, that’s a big problem.

Don’t ignore your partner’s unwarranted criticism, guilt tripping, or gaslighting, as these are some major red flags. It’s important to address these issues because toxic relationships don’t just fix themselves. They can also take a toll on your physical and mental health.

Here Are 7 Telltale Signs Your Relationship Has Turned Toxic

In a toxic relationship, you may feel drained or unhappy after spending time with your partner. You can’t seem to stop arguing over minor details, and you may even dread seeing them again. Signs of toxicity can be highly obvious or subtle enough that you were unaware of them.

If your relationship is causing you more distress and harm than good, it might be time to walk away. Here are seven telltale signs of a toxic relationship.

1. Constant Stress

At some point, all relationships have conflict, especially during stressful times like a family member falling ill or losing your job.

But if you’re constantly on edge and walking on eggshells even when there’s no stress from outside sources, it’s probably not a healthy dynamic. The ongoing stress can make you feel miserable, mentally exhausted, physically tired, and generally unwell.

2. Controlling Behaviors

If your partner becomes annoyed when you don’t answer texts right away, refuses to let you see certain people and go to certain places, dictates what you wear, or monitors your phone without consent, that suggests a need for control. In some cases, these kinds of controlling behaviors can lead to more abuse later on.

3. Dishonesty

Lying in a relationship can indicate infidelity or addiction behaviors. It’s a red flag if you find out that your partner is lying about what their money is going toward.

On the other hand, if you feel like you can’t be honest with your partner about things like where you’ve been or who you were with, that’s a red flag, too.

4. Negative Financial Behaviors

When you’re in a committed, long-term relationship, you generally must come to an agreement about how you’ll spend or save your money. If your partner consistently disrespects your agreements, it can turn into a toxic situation.

5. Lost Relationships

Perhaps you’ve stopped spending time with friends and family to avoid conflict with your partner or to discuss your partner’s behavior with others.

Or, maybe your partner has been slowly isolating you from other relationships by saying that they don’t like your friends and building a case so you can’t see them again. Alternatively, you might find that dealing with your partner takes up most of your free time.

6. Envy Or Jealousy

We all experience feelings of jealousy on occasion, but extreme jealousy and envy can be a sign of a toxic relationship.

It’s an issue if envy keeps you from celebrating your partner’s successes. Jealousy can also lead to suspicion and mistrust. If there’s no trust in a relationship, it will break down quickly.

7. Love Bombing

Love bombing typically occurs when a new partner is eager to be with you and constantly gives you an outpouring of love and attention.

But later on, things might start to feel a little off. You might feel amazing at first, but then a fight will come out of nowhere, and the process repeats itself.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content.