A Creepy Man Stalked Her And Her Friend When They Were 12

Yura Yarema - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

When TikToker @sof_ttaco was 12 years old, she lived in a small town. There wasn’t much to do in the area, so kids would have to find creative ways to entertain themselves, which usually resulted in them getting into some sort of trouble.

She and her friend would often go on an online platform to video chat with strangers. One day, they were talking to a super weird guy.

At first, he was friendly, but things went downhill pretty quickly. However, the girls were confident that they were safe because the interaction was online.

They immediately hung up and stopped talking to him after he inappropriately revealed himself on camera. What they didn’t know was that the man had somehow traced their location.

After the call, the girls started to notice a new vehicle in their town. It was a black windowless van, and the license plate was not from their state.

They assumed that somebody had moved to town, but then, they realized the van was following them around.

They did not want to tell an adult about it because they would no longer be allowed to roam freely outside. So, they decided to handle the situation on their own.

One day, she finally caught a glimpse of who was in the driver’s seat of the van when it was following them down a busy street. She saw that it was the same guy they video chatted with.

She freaked out and told her friend. Her friend didn’t believe her at first, until they were walking home from the town pool along an empty dirt road.

Yura Yarema – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

The black van pulled up and blocked their path. The girls exchanged a glance for a quick second and proceeded to run as fast as they could toward a wooded area.

They were not wearing shoes, so their feet kept getting cut on sticks, but they did not stop running until they reached safety.

Once they were back at her friend’s house, they locked the doors and windows. They were home alone because her parents were at work.

When they peered out the window, they saw the black van pull into the driveway. They ran down to the basement to hide.

They stayed there for hours until her friend’s stepfather finally came home from work. They never told anyone about the incident and went on with their lives.

Afterward, they spotted the black van a couple more times. A few days later, it disappeared for good. Luckily, he did not succeed in kidnapping the girls.

Emily Chan