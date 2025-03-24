A Girl From Her High School Faked A Whole Pregnancy And Then Checked Herself Into An Institution

igishevamaria - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Kelly (@mama.mysterypodcast) was in high school, she knew a girl named Jess who went to great lengths to fake an entire pregnancy.

Jess was always fighting with someone and creating drama. She had a boyfriend and was constantly posting about him on social media, insinuating that they were in a fight or he had hit her.

Then, one day, Jess announced that she was pregnant. She began posting ultrasound images and pictures of her baby bump.

She was a heavyset girl, so she could get away with claiming that she had a baby bump. She even threw a baby shower and invited her boyfriend’s whole family, as well as her own.

As the due date approached, she told everyone that she was having a scheduled C-section. People started getting suspicious and commented on her posts, saying that she seemed to be making the whole pregnancy up.

Some people even found out that she was using ultrasound pictures she had taken from the internet and passing them off as her own.

On the day of the scheduled C-section, Kelly watched her social media like a hawk, not wanting to miss a second of the drama.

By then, most people knew that Jess’s pregnancy was a sham. But Jess’s best friends were still clueless. They were all over social media asking if anyone knew where she was because she wasn’t at the hospital.

A few days later, it was confirmed that the whole thing was made up. Jess had lied about everything and was checking herself into an institution.

Her boyfriend stayed with her and actually got her pregnant later on. She had the baby, but they ended up breaking up.

Many TikTok users in the comments section shared stories about people they know who have faked pregnancies. Here are just a few of them.

“A girl in my middle school faked a pregnancy, and one of the coolest teachers planned to adopt this fake baby, made a nursery and everything, and then it came out that she lied, and she just moved states,” commented one user.

“My mom faked a pregnancy with her boyfriend and used MY ultrasound pictures when I was a baby as ‘proof.’ Eventually, they ‘lost’ the baby and her and this man got matching tattoos of this pretend baby’s name,” stated another.

“Had a cousin fake a pregnancy until 9.5 months and then just disappeared for two years. Was literally a missing person. Came back one day and acted like it never happened. Not one mention of a baby,” wrote a third.

