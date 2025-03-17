A Guide To What Taylor Swift’s Exes Had To Say About The Pop Star

Instagram - @taylorswift - pictured above is Taylor in a selfie

Taylor Swift has built a mega empire on storytelling, with many of her biggest hits being inspired by her past relationships and heartbreaks.

But while fans have eagerly dissected her lyrics for clues about her old partners, some former flames have occasionally shared their own perspectives on dating one of the world’s most famous pop stars.

Here’s what some of Taylor’s most notable exes, from Joe Jonas to Calvin Harris, had to say about their time as her beau.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas might’ve stolen the hearts of girls everywhere after starring in “Camp Rock” in 2008. But that same year, he supposedly broke Taylor’s.

During a 27-second call, he ended their relationship with her over the phone. Taylor subsequently appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and discussed Joe dumping her, which prompted him to post his side of the story on Myspace.

“I never cheated on a girlfriend. It might make someone feel better to assume or imply I have been unfaithful, but it is simply not true. Maybe there were reasons for a breakup. Maybe the heart moved on. Perhaps feelings changed. I am truly saddened that anything would potentially cause you to think less of me,” he said.

“For those who have expressed concern over the ’27-second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person. Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk.”

Years later, in July 2016, Joe noted how he and Taylor were only “children” when they dated.

Instagram – @taylorswift – pictured above is Taylor in a selfie

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner first met while shooting “Valentine’s Day,” which came out in 2010, and their portrayal of young lovers seemingly sparked a real-life romance. They dated for a short period in 2009, and in 2016, Lautner reflected on the experience, saying, “It was a good time. It was a fun few months there.”

More recently, Swift released her album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” in 2023, and Lautner called it “great.” He also joked that he “felt safe” but was “praying for John Mayer.”

John Mayer

Speaking of John Mayer, he and Taylor dated for a few months before they ultimately called it quits in February 2010. She went on to write “Dear John,” which many speculate is about John, and he claimed to feel “humiliated” by the song in 2012.

“It made me feel terrible. Because I didn’t deserve it. I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do,” he explained.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles got his big break in 2010 when he auditioned for “The X Factor” and ultimately became part of the beloved boy band One Direction. Within two years, he began dating Taylor Swift in November 2012 until their relationship ended in January 2013.

Similar to Taylor, Harry frequently writes and sings about themes of love, relationships, and longing. So, he claimed not to find it strange that the pop star had supposedly penned songs about their romance.

“We write from personal experience, and I think everyone does, so it would be hypocritical of us to be like, ‘Oh, you can’t write about us.’ And she’s really good, so they’re good songs. I’m lucky in that sense,” Harry stated.

Calvin Harris

By 2015, Taylor had solidified her global pop icon status, so her relationship with Scottish DJ and record producer Calvin Harris attracted a ton of attention. They were together for 15 months, and Calvin later discussed how it was a “media circus” following their breakup.

“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself,” he detailed.

“When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I’m not good at being a celebrity.”

Tom Hiddleston

Taylor went on to date actor Tom Hiddleston, best known for his roles in “Thor,” “The Avengers,” and “Loki,” in 2016. They split up after just three months, but he still had nothing but positive things to say about Taylor in 2017.

“Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time,” he admitted.

Joe Alwyn

Finally, before Taylor entered her current relationship with Travis Kelce, she was in a six-year relationship with English actor and songwriter Joe Alwyn. They first met while attending the 2016 Met Gala, but they were tight-lipped and secretive about their romance.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people. But I really prefer to talk about work,” Joe told British Vogue during a 2018 interview.

Nonetheless, fans theorize that Taylor penned some songs about Joe, including “King of My Heart,” “Gorgeous,” and “Delicate” on her “Reputation” album. They officially broke up in 2023, and one source claimed the pair “simply grew apart and plan to remain friends.”

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek