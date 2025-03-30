Her Friend Lied About Dating A Famous Influencer And Faked Photos On Social Media

mary_markevich - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Nearly eight months ago, TikToker Stephanie (@stephanielawrenson) became friends with a girl. They got along really well and shared a lot of interests. They also worked at coffee shops together. They planned to take a trip to Asia together in October.

A month after they met, her friend got into a relationship with a fitness influencer on TikTok. Whenever Stephanie asked her if her new boyfriend had any other social media, she would always dodge the question.

But she often talked about how he would fly her out for trips to multiple countries and states. They stayed at five-star hotels and went to five-star restaurants. She posted photos of these excursions on her social media. They were in a relationship for six months.

One day, Stephanie saw a video of the influencer on TikTok and decided to click on his profile. She noticed that he had a link to his Instagram and found a picture of him kissing another girl.

When Stephanie told her friend, she started sobbing on the phone to her. As Stephanie tried to comfort her, she was scrolling through the girlfriend’s account and realized that her friend had been lying about this relationship the whole time.

She had been using the girlfriend’s photos and pretending that she had taken them herself.

Stephanie decided not to confront her friend because she was scared of even interacting with someone who could weave webs of lies like that. That night, they were working in a coffee shop together, and her friend still continued to lie to her face.

The next morning, she called Stephanie and told her that she might be pregnant. Stephanie ended up texting her, saying that she knew everything was a lie and that she no longer wanted to be friends. The girl never ended up responding.

Apparently, situations like these are very common because many TikTok users shared their experiences with pathological liars in the comments section.

mary_markevich – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I made a new girlfriend 2 years ago and was so excited to have a new friend. She told me in detail about how she had a stalker, showed me letters he wrote her, gifts he’d leave at her door. It was all a lie. She was writing letters to herself. I did a background check on her, and SHE had several restraining orders,” wrote one user.

“That happened to one of my friends! She lied about a whole life and man, and faked her pregnancy and a miscarriage. Everybody called her out, and she moved out of state and was never heard of again,” commented another.

“Reminds me of when I was 13, and my friend told me she was dating a guy, and I was shocked that I found the same guy in the JCPenny catalog,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan