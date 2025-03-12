Her Sister-In-Law Signed Up Her Unborn Baby For Adoption

kharchenkoirina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In 2021, TikToker Adriana (@_adrianalewis_) was pregnant with her second baby. She and her husband announced the news to her dad, both of her grandmothers, and two of her friends.

Her husband’s family and friends did not know about it because they were waiting to tell them.

One day, Adriana and her husband received a phone call from a random number. They were looking for Adriana and claimed that she had submitted an online application to an adoption agency for her unborn baby the night before.

She was super confused and had no idea where this was coming from. A few days later, she started getting phone calls and pamphlets in the mail from different adoption agencies.

Later, she found out that her grandma had told her sister-in-law that she was pregnant. And the next day, an adoption agency had called Adriana.

So, she didn’t think it was a coincidence at all. However, they didn’t have any proof, so they just had to let it go.

The same situation happened again in 2023. Adriana and her husband were on a trip to visit her dad. She received a phone call from a random number, saying that she had filled out yet another online application and was looking for options for her unborn child.

Adriana said that she wasn’t pregnant and hadn’t signed up for anything. She also asked for the location of the person who had logged on to fill out the application. The name of the city was the one her sister-in-law lived in.

To this day, Adriana does not know why she would do such a thing. She believes her sister-in-law was trying to get a rise out of her.

In the comments section, many TikTok users shared the crazy things their relatives have done to try to get their children taken away.

“My uncle and his wife called my mom when she was pregnant with my older sister and asked her to give her to him because ‘he’s older, he should have the first baby.’ Like HUH?” commented one user.

“My parents tried to convince me to let their friends adopt my baby…right up until they found out he was a boy. Then, they tried to set up groundwork to take custody. We moved 6 hours away,” wrote another.

“My ex-husband called the police to do welfare checks on our kids so many times they had to finally threaten him with charges if he made one more useless call,” stated a third.

