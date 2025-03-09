Her Teen Daughter Might Have A Stalker Due To All The Random Pizza Deliveries To Their House

jchizhe - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

One Saturday evening, TikToker Jessica Marsh (@jess_marsh13) and her family were just hanging out at home together when they heard a knock at their door.

When they opened it, they saw a pizza delivery driver from Domino’s, which was strange because they hadn’t ordered any pizza.

The delivery driver said they had a pizza for their teenage daughter, but she denied ordering a pizza at all. The phone number from the order belonged to a random car dealership located nowhere near them. They determined that this was a prank and apologized. Then, they went on with their night.

About an hour later, they heard another knock at their door. This time, it was a DoorDash driver with another order for Jessica’s teenage daughter. Again, she hadn’t ordered any food.

On Sunday afternoon, around one o’clock, they got yet another knock on their door from Domino’s. The order had the same phone number, their address, and her daughter’s first and last name, so Jessica took a picture of the receipt. She called the phone number and was sent to voicemail, confirming that it was from a car dealership.

Next, she called Domino’s and explained the situation because she actually ordered pizza from there occasionally and didn’t want to get banned from that location.

On Monday morning, Jessica was at work when she noticed she had a missed phone call and a voicemail. The voicemail was from the car dealership asking for her husband because he had inquired about a vehicle.

Jessica called back, and apparently, the dealership had received an online inquiry under her husband’s name and her phone number. She explained the situation and said that they weren’t looking for a vehicle.

Later, Jessica and her family received another pizza order with her daughter’s name and the car dealership’s phone number. Jessica called Domino’s again and was told they would keep an eye out for weird orders.

jchizhe – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The pizza order that kept getting sent to Jessica’s house was a pizza with all the toppings but with a request to take them all off.

At first, Jessica thought this was just a harmless prank, but now, it has become something of a nuisance and is wasting people’s time and resources.

Many TikTok users thought the whole situation seemed really sketchy and advised Jessica and her family to stay safe.

“I think a stalker is waiting for your daughter to answer the door to see if she is alone. Be very careful and aware of your surroundings,” commented one user.

“Sounds like the start of ID theft. They will place a small order like food and such just to validate the information, and then it turns into something much more serious. File a police report ASAP,” stated another.

“I would be so creeped out but would also assume it’s another teenager messing with your daughter. It’s just weird that the car dealership was also involved. That part I don’t understand,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan