Here’s How Moisture Sandwiching Can Help You Hydrate Your Face

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Has winter been doing your skin dirty? If the chill is making your face feel dry, try repairing your skin barrier with a “moisture sandwich,” a technique that Korean skincare experts swear by. It is designed to lock in moisture and boost the skin’s hydration.

Moisture sandwiching involves applying layers of hydrating products, starting with the more lightweight ones first and ending with the heavier ones.

Performing the technique in this order—from thin to thick—is important for the absorption of the products.

When done right, this process will give you a radiant glow and a healthy-looking complexion. For each step, make sure to start with the face and work your way down to the neck.

The first step is to use your lightest products, such as a toner or a fine hydrating face mist, before applying serums. This is because dampening the skin helps the ingredients absorb better.

The next step is to layer your serums onto your damp face. Begin with niacinamide, which helps reduce the look of enlarged pores, smooth the appearance of fine lines/wrinkles, strengthens the natural skin barrier, and renews the surface of the skin from the effects of environmental damage.

Follow that up with a water-loving ingredient like hyaluronic acid or glycerin. You can add a spritz of face mist between serums for extra moisture benefits if you want.

Serums, particularly those with hyaluronic acid, are most effective when applied to a hydrated surface. The molecule can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, but there needs to be moisture present in the first place.

If there isn’t enough moisture, products with hyaluronic acid will pull water from the deeper layers of the skin to make up for it. In the end, your face is left feeling drier than ever.

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Finally, blanket your face in a heavy moisturizer with a thicker texture to seal in the products and reduce the evaporation of water.

Overall, the technique of moisture sandwiching should improve the skin’s appearance and texture, leading to a more dewy and supple complexion.

It can be done daily in the morning or evening, depending on your preferences. It works best after cleansing the skin.

Moisture sandwiching is suitable for all skin types but is especially popular with those who have drier, sensitive skin. It can even benefit people with oily skin, as long as the products are not layered on too heavily.

If you are prone to acne, avoid moisturizers that are too thick. Oily, dehydrated skin is caused by loss of water in the uppermost layers of the skin.

To combat this, you should opt for gel moisturizers, as these are water-based and will not leave behind a heavy, sticky residue.