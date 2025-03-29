She Dated A Controlling Man Who Was 26 Years Older Than Her, And He Started Off Treating Her Like She Was Living The Dream

Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Dating someone older can mean expensive dinners, fancy trips, and a source of wisdom to turn to for life advice because, at that stage, you finally have your life together—or so it seems.

When TikToker @diamondmccaa2 was 20 years old, she dated a 46-year-old guy. They met at an event. A couple of weeks later, he reached out to her, asking if she wanted to go to New York with him.

She ended up going with him and having a great time. They even traveled to Los Angeles together.

At first, she thought she was living the dream, but he turned out to be very controlling and expected unquestionable obedience. If she didn’t follow a certain set of rules, he would block her.

Whenever she went somewhere without telling him, did something he didn’t like, or stepped out of line in any way, he stopped talking to her for a couple of weeks. He would tell her what day and time that he planned on unblocking her.

One time, she hadn’t been talking to him for a while because he was enacting his punishment for her. So, she went to a football game out of town for the weekend with a guy she was friends with in college.

He called her while she was at the football game, demanding that she come back by 10 p.m. She called her dad in a panic, asking for money for transportation back home.

Once she made it home, her boyfriend sent a car to her place to bring her back to his house. When she arrived, he angrily ordered her to get undressed.

Ordinarily, he was very sweet with her, always giving her hugs and kisses. But this time, he was acting aggressively. His behavior scared her, which kept her compliant.

After that relationship didn’t work out, she met another older man. From there, she fell into a cycle of dating older men.

Now, she has broken out of that pattern and learned a lot about how she should and should not be treated in relationships.

Hopefully, her story can help other young girls spot the red flags and save themselves from manipulative men.

