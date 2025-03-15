She Escaped From A Bad First Date With The Help Of A Baseball Bat

When going on a first date, it’s important to plan a getaway route just in case a casual drink spirals into an uncomfortable situation, complete with unwanted advances and violations of your personal space.

TikToker Danielle Pugliese (@yo.its.danielle) is sharing a story about a horrendous first date with a guy that ends with a dramatic escape involving a baseball bat.

So, upon his suggestion, they met up for drinks. She made sure the date was at a spot she was familiar with. She ordered a beer, but he ordered a water.

At first, she felt bad, thinking he might be sober, but she remembered he was the one to suggest going out for drinks, so that didn’t make any sense.

When she pointed out that he wasn’t drinking, he simply told her that he just wasn’t drinking right now. He seemed like the type of person who regularly went to the gym since he was super fit. So, she tried to make conversation about it.

He went on to talk about body percentage fat and this weird diet he was on, where he ate only tuna fish and orange juice.

Then, he reached down and tried to squeeze her calf to see how muscular she was. Of course, she told him not to touch her. That was the moment she realized that he was a really creepy guy.

She chugged her beer and told him that she had to go. He walked with her outside, and they said their goodbyes.

He went in for a kiss, which she had to bend backwards to avoid. When she straightened up, she informed him that she didn’t kiss guys on the first date.

He then followed her to her car and attempted to stop her from getting into it. She firmly told him to back away from the vehicle. He thought she was joking, so she had no choice but to shove him in the chest.

She hopped in the car, locked the doors immediately, and grabbed her baseball bat from the backseat to show it to him. As she sped away, she could hear him screaming after her, asking if he would see her again.

