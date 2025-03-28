She Found Out Her Nanny Was Stealing From Her After Going To Get Her Nails Done

Nannies are expected to watch the kids and maybe whip up a snack—not rob the family of their valuables. When TikToker Torrie (@torriejasuwan) went to get her nails done, she discovered that her nanny had been stealing from her. Who knew how much a nail appointment could reveal?

Torrie had been going to this nail tech for years so they had built up a friendly rapport. She was also a mom at her kids’ school.

The nail tech asked Torrie if she had given her nanny the $150 gift card she won at an auction at their kids’ school for Valentine’s Day.

Confused, Torrie said she did not. Her nail tech told her that the nanny had come into the shop and used it, claiming that Torrie had given it to her.

In addition, things had been going missing in her home, including money, jewelry, clothing, designer purses, and shoes for the past year.

She thought she had just been misplacing stuff, but something more nefarious had been happening under her roof.

Slowly, Torrie put the pieces together, realizing that her nanny had been going on a massive shopping spree with her stuff.

When she got back home, she asked her kids if they had noticed their nanny taking things from her. They told her that the nanny often went into her closet and came out with a bag full of stuff, saying that she was allowed to borrow whatever she wanted.

The nanny had also been stealing Torrie’s wine and selling it to her friends. When Torrie went onto her nanny’s social media profile, she saw pictures of her wearing her jewelry and clothes. Overall, the nanny had stolen thousands of dollars worth of items.

It turns out that nannying was just this girl’s side hustle. Apparently, her full-time job seemed to be swiping luxury goods for her own use.

So, Torrie called the nanny to come over so she could confront her about the stealing.

She also texted the nanny’s mother to tell her about the situation, but the mother blew her off and acted like the stealing wasn’t a big deal. To this day, Torrie is still finding missing items that she knew were gone because of the nanny.

