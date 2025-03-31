She Saw Two Parents Leave Their Baby Unattended So They Could Go On A Disneyland Ride

At Disneyland, adults might have even more fun than the kids. One family was having such a blast that they ditched their baby to go on a ride, and TikToker Vankeesha Frank (@keesha4rank) was there to witness the evidence of their careless actions.

She was at the park when she saw two parents leave their baby unattended in a stroller while they went on the Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission Breakout ride.

In her video, she panned the camera to a stroller covered with a Spiderman blanket. The blanket moved, indicating that a baby was underneath it.

It is unclear exactly how long the baby was left alone, but eventually, a security worker approached the stroller and lifted the blanket.

Then, he stood next to the stroller and appeared to be waiting for the parents to return. According to the text overlay of her video, Disneyland security got the parents off the ride.

Disneyland Resort rules state that children should be supervised. In order to enter a theme park, children under the age of 14 should be accompanied by someone aged 14 years or older.

Children under the age of seven should be accompanied by a person 14 years of age or older to board an attraction.

In the comments section, TikTok users were shocked by the parents’ lack of concern and shared stories about similar cases of abandonment.

“Once had a woman tie her son to a tree outside Indiana Jones; it was over a two-hour wait. CPS was 100% called,” commented one user.

“When I did security at a casino, people would leave their kids in the food court or car by themselves and go gamble. Some people would also leave their relative with dementia by themselves,” stated another.

“I worked at Universal, and once, this family left their 98-year-old granny in a wheelchair outside the front gate and went inside all day. Granny had to hang at security,” chimed in a third.

“Had a similar situation when I worked at SeaWorld long ago. Had to call security and take the baby to medical services because it was an extremely hot day. Ride had like a 2-hour wait time,” added someone else.

