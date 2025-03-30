She Uninvited Her Brother From Her Wedding Since His Wife Hates Her

This summer, TikToker Sara (@sararuthhhhhhhh) will be getting married, but sadly, she will not be inviting her brother and his wife for the joyous occasion.

Sara has had a really rocky relationship with her sister-in-law for the past 10 years. She is 27 years old, and her sister-in-law is in her early 40s.

Her brother and his wife have been together for about 18 years. Sara’s oldest niece is almost 18. So, Sara was super young when they got together, and her sister-in-law just hasn’t been able to recognize that she is now an adult who can make her own decisions.

Instead of trying to have an adult relationship with Sara, her sister-in-law has only continued to treat her like a child.

Sara decided not to invite her brother and sister-in-law to her wedding after her sister-in-law posted something hateful on social media.

Before that, there was a bunch more drama that occurred, leading Sara to make this difficult decision. When Sara and her fiance decided to have their wedding in Mexico, her sister-in-law immediately started spouting off every excuse she could think of about why they wouldn’t be able to make it.

Later, Sara invited her nieces and sister-in-law to go wedding dress shopping with her, along with her mother and sister.

She arrived at the shop early to apologize to the workers in advance for her sister-in-law’s behavior because she didn’t know what would happen that day.

As she tried on different dresses, she noticed that everyone seemed excited except for her sister-in-law. She kept giving Sara dirty looks.

The worst part was when Sara tried on one last dress for fun. It was not very flattering, so her sister-in-law said that it made her look like a “prepubescent little boy.”

Tears started welling up in Sara’s eyes, and she ran into the dressing room to cry. This was just one of many rude little incidents that caused Sara to disinvite her brother and his wife from the wedding.

In the comments section, many people pointed out that her sister-in-law was acting childish, and it seemed like she hated Sara because she was jealous.

“I hate saying this, but she is so jealous of your youth and happiness. Your wedding will be beautiful, and I can’t wait to see the photos!” commented one TikTok user.

“She is just jealous of your relationship with your brother because I’m sure her relationship with him is less than perfect,” wrote another.

“She could also be jealous of the relationship or family dynamic your brother has with you guys. My SIL is the same way. We were SUPER close with my brother, and she couldn’t stand him being with us,” stated a third.

