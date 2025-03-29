She Was Found Dead In A Cemetery And Her Killer Left Her Propped Up Against A Tree

litti01 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A 34-year-old mother of five from Jacksonville, Florida, was found dead in a cemetery in 2013. Her killer, who still has yet to be identified, left her body propped up against a tree in plain sight.

Keisha Murray is remembered as a beloved daughter, sister, and mom to her five children. According to her own mother, she had struggled with schizophrenia and had a criminal record, but Keisha was working to get back on track.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect person. My daughter was a human being. She was trying to get her life together,” Keisha’s mother explained.

Despite dealing with challenges in her life, Keisha remained the “life of the party” and was always hoping to make people laugh.

“She had a great sense of humor [and] always said the goofiest things. You could always get a smile on your face, thanks to her,” her sister, Ericka, recalled.

Yet, on July 7, 2013, Keisha was tragically found dead in Restlawn Memorial Cemetery, located at 2600 Ribault Scenic Drive.

She was wearing a yellow dress with a floral print, and her body had been bathed and leaned up against a tree, leaving behind no traces of her killer.

Investigators believed she was murdered elsewhere and then transported to the cemetery.

Ericka detailed how Keisha had been “too trusting,” saying, “She always thought that anybody who smiled at her meant they wanted to be friends.

But that was just who she was.” Nonetheless, it remains unclear if someone close to her committed her murder.

Keisha’s death left her loved ones shaken. Her mother reportedly plummeted from 175 pounds to 80 pounds after starving herself for three months and wound up in the hospital. Meanwhile, Keisha’s other sister, Julia Clover, kept calling the police and private investigators to prevent the case from going cold.

This ultimately led Julia to pursue a career in law enforcement, but as of 2025, Keisha’s murder has remained unsolved over 11 years later. If she were alive today, Keisha would be a grandmother.

“I’ve exhausted all avenues, but I’m still hoping for the day my family can finally face the murderer in court. We may not ever find closure, but we could at least find justice,” Julia stated.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Keisha’s death. Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.

