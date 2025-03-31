She Was Uninvited From Her Sister’s Wedding Because She Wanted To Bring A Plus-One

hreniuca - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two years ago, TikToker Jen (@jen.in.colorado) was uninvited from her sister’s wedding because she wanted to bring a plus-one.

Her sister met her husband in the dorms at the University of California, Los Angeles. They were neighbors during their freshman year.

They started dating during the second semester of their freshman year. They were together for seven years before he proposed.

The wedding took place in September 2022 in Utah. In August, Jen asked if she could bring the guy she was dating at the time as a plus-one to the wedding.

Everyone else had been offered a plus one except for her. She had been dating a guy named John for four months.

When Jen asked her sister if she could bring John, her sister told her to ask their mother. Their mother told her to ask her sister.

At some point, her sister just decided to uninvite her from the wedding altogether, with their parents’ blessing. So, in September, when everyone went to Utah for the wedding, Jen headed to Chicago for an emergency management deployment, where she worked on the migrant crisis.

She didn’t tell anyone where she was going and even changed her phone number. Only her best friend knew where she was.

Two weeks after the wedding, Jen’s mother started messaging her dog emojis on social media instead of asking where she was or if she was okay.

hreniuca – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She bugged Jen’s best friend so much to the point where she finally caved in and gave up Jen’s location. Still, Jen’s mother never inquired about her well-being.

After three months, Jen returned home, and her mother acted as if nothing had happened. She never mentioned a word about her being uninvited from her sister’s wedding. Ever since then, Jen hasn’t spoken to her sister.

Several TikTok users shared about the conflicts they have between their own siblings, and some are even estranged from them.

“I wasn’t invited to my brother’s wedding. To this day, I have no idea why. Haven’t spoken a word to him since. It was a blessing in disguise,” commented one user.

“My brother invited me and my husband and then asked me not to bring my husband because of limited space…and then a year later, my brother tried to physically attack me,” stated another.

“My sister hasn’t spoken to me in two and a half years. She kicked me out of her wedding because I expressed concern over her controlling and manipulative soon-to-be husband. My mom scolded me. He has since effectively alienated her from our entire family,” wrote a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan