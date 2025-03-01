She’s Financially Cutting Her Ex’s Teen Daughter Off Since She Found Out The Girl Knew About His Affair Partner

BullRun - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 29-year-old woman thought she was in a real relationship with her 38-year-old boyfriend, Karl, but she recently found out she might’ve just been his “side chick.” So, she no longer wants to help support his 16-year-old daughter, who probably knew about his cheating.

For some context, she has her own place but usually stays with Karl on the weekends. His daughter, who he has joint custody of, also lived there.

Karl was stuck in a job he hated for a long time, too, which is why he decided to start a company with a 35-year-old associate named Gaby about seven months ago. Spoiler alert: the launch of their business venture turned into something more.

She noticed how, over the past five months, Karl and Gaby would stay out late together while supposedly working on their business plans.

“I never had any reason for doubt or suspicion until he went to meet her on a Sunday afternoon,” she recalled.

“I didn’t say anything because I know starting a business requires lots of effort, but it’s odd to allow an associate to interfere with family life.”

Well, recently, the cat finally came out of the bag, and Karl got exposed for being a cheater. She’s just not sure who he was truly cheating on: her or Gaby.

It was two weekends ago, and she was at Karl’s house with his brothers, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and daughter. Out of nowhere, Gaby knocked on the door while Karl was taking a shower, and she realized that his family was hesitant to answer.

Eventually, Karl’s brother got up to talk to Gaby, but Gaby walked right past him and confronted her instead. She was grilled about her relationship with Karl, and she admittedly acted a bit rude since she got defensive.

BullRun – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“At this point, I’m disgusted, and I don’t know who the real girlfriend was and who the side chick was,” she revealed.

Gaby proceeded to accuse Karl’s family of “betraying her,” which, to her, means that his loved ones knew he was seeing two women at once. Moreover, when she demanded answers from Karl, he was super vague.

So, she broke up with him immediately and has been struggling with her mental health ever since. She feels like she can no longer trust a word Karl says.

Amidst grappling with her breakup, though, she’s also dealing with drama regarding Karl’s 16-year-old daughter.

Apparently, she’d been helping the teen by covering some purchases, such as a makeup subscription box, and allowing her and Karl to use her streaming services. Plus, one of her friends was going to loan Karl’s daughter a dress for prom.

Yet, following Karl’s cheating, she opted to pull the plug on all of that. She canceled the makeup subscription box and kicked both Karl and his daughter off of her streaming services.

She also told her friend with the prom dress about the whole situation, so the teen isn’t getting the loaned gown anymore.

Her decision angered Karl, and he told her that she shouldn’t make his daughter, who’s only a teenager, “pay for his mistakes.”

Now, she actually agrees that his daughter didn’t have the power to stop him from cheating or lying. Furthermore, she realizes that the teen would’ve been put in the middle by informing her about the infidelity.

“But, [his daughter’s] almost 17, and she’s very mature, and she’s definitely capable of telling right from wrong, and she had zero problems getting stuff and receiving help and favors from me and was comfortable asking for things,” she reasoned.

Not to mention, she thinks the teen most likely knew Gaby and benefited from Karl’s other relationship in some way, too.

So, she told Karl to let Gaby take over and do those things for his daughter, but apparently, Gaby basically cut him out of their business venture.

“Gaby took their [website] down, and all it shows is a black screen. He says she locked him out of all the logins and supposedly had all her contacts block him,” she detailed.

That means Karl’s daughter definitely won’t be receiving any support from Gaby, and she’s not sure if she made the right choice by cutting the teen off. Confiding in her friends didn’t help, either, due to the fact that they were divided.

This has left her wondering if taking back all the help she was giving Karl’s daughter is justified, given his cheating, or makes her a jerk.

If Karl’s family knew he was cheating and said nothing, then do any of his relatives deserve her support anymore? What would you do?

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek